But urgent questions remain. Will Pippa’s relationship with Harry be jeopardised by the arrival of a certain billionaire hedge funder with amnesia? And will Beatrice and Eugenie’s single, ‘Daddy Come Home for Christmas’ get the Christmas number one spot?

Also starring in the hit comedy are Haydn Gwynne as Camilla, Morgana Robinson as Pippa, Louise Ford as Kate, Richard Goulding as Prince Harry, Katy Wix, as Fergie, Ellie White as Beatrice, Celeste Dring as Eugenie, Tim Wallers as Prince Andrew and Matthew Cottle as Prince Edward.

Advertisement

The first special is on Friday 23rd December at 10pm on Channel 4