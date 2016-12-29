Expect, as the BBC puts it, "the story of Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë, sisters who overcome a life of hardship and the tragic decline of their troubled brother to write great works of literature".

What Time is To Walk Invisible: the Brontë Sisters on TV?

To Walk Invisible will air on Thursday 29th December at 9pm on BBC1.

Who will star in To Walk Invisible: the Bronte Sisters?

There’s going to be plenty of familiar faces in the main cast and beyond…

More like this

Charlie Murphy (Happy Valley, Rebellion) will lead the cast as Anne Brontë, Chloe Pirrie (Brief Encounters, War & Peace) stars as Emily, and Finn Atkins (Paige in Eden Lake) will play Charlotte.

Also in the cast are Game of Thrones’ Jonathan Pryce as Patrick Brontë (the sisters’ dad), In The Flesh’s Luke Newberry and Banished’s Adam Nagaitis.

What on earth is that title about?

“To Walk Invisible” is a quote from a letter written by Charlotte Brontë. It refers to a meeting she had with an elderly Clergyman, who although knowing her literature well, failed to recognise Charlotte as the author due to her pseudonym 'Currer Bell'.

Charlotte wrote on the matter to her publisher: “What author would be without the advantage of being able to walk invisible? One is thereby enabled to keep such a quiet mind.”

Advertisement

Essentially, it means privacy is likely to be a key theme to the drama.