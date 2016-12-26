And the plot? Here’s the BBC summary:

It's Boxing Day and the Brockman family have to carry out a special mission for Grandad. They encounter car problems, child problems, parent problems, emotional problems and World War Two. If the adults can't sort things out the children will have to.

What time is the Outnumbered Christmas Special on TV?

Outnumbered is on at 10pm on Boxing Day on BBC1.

Who will star in the Outnumbered Christmas Special?

They look (a lot) older, but all the main Brockmans are returning to the show: Hugh Dennis (Mock The Week) plays dad Pete, Claire Skinner (Power Monkeys) plays mum Sue, Tyger Drew-Honey (Tyger Takes On) plays eldest son Jake, Daniel Roche (Casualty) plays Ben, and Ramona Marquez (The King's Speech) plays Karen once more.

Also, expect guest appearances from Daisy Edgar-Jones (Cold Feet), Ruth Madeley (The Level), Mark Benton (The Halcyon), Katherine Jakeways (Tracey Ullman), Martin Trenaman (PhoneShop) and Miles Jupp (Rev).