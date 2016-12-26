The adult version of the show is one of the most popular formats on Channel 4 and is responsible for propelling Scarlett "I'm A Celebrity" Moffatt into national stardom. It might be smaller, and it might take longer to make, but that by no means that Gogglesprogs - Channel 4's mini-version of the show - is in any way less fun to watch.

Advertisement

This Christmas the kids return with another festive feast of television criticism which is sure to amuse and amaze Channel 4 viewers as they chomp on their turkey. It seems likely that in such a turbulent year of news that the kids will be debating some of the seismic shifts in global politics as well as the best drama, entertainment and comedy formats on the show.