What time is it on?

The two-parter will begin on Monday 19th December followed by the concluding part the next evening – Tuesday 20th December – both at 9pm on BBC1

Who’s in it?

More like this

Sarah Lancashire will return as Caroline, who’s facing yet more changes in her life – new job, new home – as we jump forward to two years after Kate’s tragic death.

Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi, meanwhile, will be back as Celia and Alan… and despite their dismay at Caroline's move, their attention is focused on local theatre as Celia lands a part in a production of Blithe Spirit.

Advertisement

In other news, Gillian (Nicola Walker) struggles to stop issues from her past coming back to haunt her and ruining her relationship with Robbie (Dean Andrews).