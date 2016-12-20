What time is the Last Tango in Halifax Christmas special on TV?
Everything you need to know about the return of Sally Wainwright’s Northern drama
At last! The hotly anticipated return of Last Tango in Halifax is nigh, with series creator Sally Wainwright bringing the drama back for a festive two-parter after almost two years of absence.
The last series finale attracted over eight million viewers and – with a fourth series announced as the credits rolled – fans have patiently awaited the return of Alan, Celia and the gang ever since.
What time is it on?
The two-parter will begin on Monday 19th December followed by the concluding part the next evening – Tuesday 20th December – both at 9pm on BBC1
Who’s in it?
Sarah Lancashire will return as Caroline, who’s facing yet more changes in her life – new job, new home – as we jump forward to two years after Kate’s tragic death.
Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi, meanwhile, will be back as Celia and Alan… and despite their dismay at Caroline's move, their attention is focused on local theatre as Celia lands a part in a production of Blithe Spirit.
In other news, Gillian (Nicola Walker) struggles to stop issues from her past coming back to haunt her and ruining her relationship with Robbie (Dean Andrews).