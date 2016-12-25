When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

This year's Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 6.45pm on BBC1 – right after Doctor Who.

Who is competing for the Christmas "Silver Star" trophy?

Six familiar faces will return to the Strictly dance floor for the annual Christmas special. There will be a blast from the past as Olympian and presenter Denise Lewis, who came runner-up back in series two, dusts off her dancing shoes.

But another of the celebs – Melvin Odoom – only left the show a couple of months ago when he was the first to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2016.

Also competing in the festive episode will be Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge (series 12's runner-up), writer and actress Pamela Stephenson (series eight), TV chef Ainsley Harriott (series 13) and presenter Gethin Jones (series five).

They will be partnering with pro dancers Anton Du Beke, Gorka Marquez, Chloe Hewitt, Pasha Kovalev, Janette Manrara and Karen Clifton.

Who is hosting the Strictly Christmas special?

The show will be hosted by Strictly veterans Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with their trademark combination of naff puns and words of encouragement.

Who is judging the Strictly Christmas special?

Len Goodman, Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will be getting into the Christmas spirit – but will Craig be the grinch?

The Christmas special will unfortunately be a little bittersweet, as it will mark Len’s final time on the panel before he retires from the show.

His replacement has not yet been announced.