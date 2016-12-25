Frankie Bridge, Ainsley Harriott and Gethin Jones return for Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special
Denise Lewis and Melvin Odoom are also among the former ballroom contestants taking to the stage
Six former Strictly celebrities will take to the dance floor this December for an all-star Christmas extravaganza on BBC1.
The ballroom contestants returning for the yuletide special are Olympian and presenter Denise Lewis (series two's runner-up), singer Frankie Bridge (series 12's runner-up), writer and actress Pamela Stephenson (series eight), TV chef Ainsley Harriott (series 13), presenter Gethin Jones (series five) and presenter Melvin Odoom (series 14).
All six couples will compete to be crowned Christmas champions 2016 and lift the Silver Star trophy. Details of the professional dancers due to take part are still to be revealed.
The show will be hosted by Strictly veterans Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, and the four usual suspects will be in the judging chairs. This Christmas special will mark Len Goodman’s final time on the panel before he exits the show.