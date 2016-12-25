Six former Strictly celebrities will take to the dance floor this December for an all-star Christmas extravaganza on BBC1.

Advertisement

The ballroom contestants returning for the yuletide special are Olympian and presenter Denise Lewis (series two's runner-up), singer Frankie Bridge (series 12's runner-up), writer and actress Pamela Stephenson (series eight), TV chef Ainsley Harriott (series 13), presenter Gethin Jones (series five) and presenter Melvin Odoom (series 14).