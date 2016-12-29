The ever-acerbic Philomena Cunk will be back on BBC2 with a brand new comedy special this festive period, Cunk on Christmas.

The comedy character, originally created for Charlie Brooker's Screenwipe, has branched out into her own "in-depth" documentary investigations recently. She began with Cunk on Shakespeare, and now she's back, trying to "track down the true meaning of Christmas, and find out exactly what it is he wants".