Vicky McClure in first look at ITV thriller Without Sin
The new drama will pit McClure's character against her daughter's murderer.
ITV has released a first look image at upcoming drama Without Sin, starring Vicky McClure as Stella Tomlinson, a grieving mother who develops a relationship with her teenage daughter's murderer.
Johnny Harris (The Salisbury Poisonings, Medici) will play Charles Stone, the man Stella finds standing over her daughter's body on the night of her death.
The Line of Duty star looks a little different than what we're used to in the image above, which hints at Stella's job as an Uber driver. Her life looks very bleak three years on from the murder, with ITV teasing in the synopsis that she is "still hostage to her grief" and has chosen to "live a nocturnal existence".
Things change when Restorative Justice gets in touch, prompting Stella to reunite with her estranged husband to listen to a recording of Charles, who "they believe wants to atone for his sins and apologise for murdering their daughter".
Stella eventually decides to takes things further and meet with Charles face to face, but "nothing could prepare her for what Charles has to say next," ITV adds.
The psychological thriller is set in Nottingham, with Nottingham-born writer Frances Poletti penning all four episodes. It marks Poletti's first drama series commission.
Without a Sin is set to be released in Autumn this year on ITVX, though a date has yet to be confirmed by the broadcaster. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.
