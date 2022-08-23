Van der Valk has already filmed season 3 and will return next year
Marc Warren's detective will be back again in 2023.
The second season of ITV's Dutch-set crime drama Van der Valk has only just finished airing, but a third is already on the way.
Based on Nicholas Freeling's books, ITV's reboot is proving just as popular as the original series, which ran for 32 episodes also on ITV.
Van der Valk season 3 has already been filmed in Amsterdam, with executive producer Michele Buck saying: “We are happy to announce some good news for Van der Valk fans, series 3 has already been filmed on location in Amsterdam and will return to your screens next year.”
It's unclear at this stage whether the new season will consist of three episodes, like seasons 1 and 2, or more. But we can expect Marc Warren to return as Piet Van der Valk – previously played by Barry Foster – with his team in tow, of course.
Earlier this year, Lucienne Hassell star Maimie McCoy posted a script for Van der Valk season 3 on Instagram and said that she was "back keeping the streets safe", so the renewal isn't too much of a surprise.
Warren previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that he'd play the character "as long as people want it", which means the ITV reboot could be on its way to reach its predecessor's heights.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Read more: Van der Valk star recalls tense filming moment: ‘We're in trouble’
Van der Valk seasons 1 and 2 are now available in full on ITV Hub. You can also get a 30-day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video.
Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1