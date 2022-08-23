Van der Valk has already filmed season 3 and will return next year

Based on Nicholas Freeling's books , ITV's reboot is proving just as popular as the original series, which ran for 32 episodes also on ITV.

The second season of ITV's Dutch-set crime drama Van der Valk has only just finished airing, but a third is already on the way.

Van der Valk season 3 has already been filmed in Amsterdam, with executive producer Michele Buck saying: “We are happy to announce some good news for Van der Valk fans, series 3 has already been filmed on location in Amsterdam and will return to your screens next year.”

It's unclear at this stage whether the new season will consist of three episodes, like seasons 1 and 2, or more. But we can expect Marc Warren to return as Piet Van der Valk – previously played by Barry Foster – with his team in tow, of course.

Marc Warren as Van der Valk and Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell. ITV

Earlier this year, Lucienne Hassell star Maimie McCoy posted a script for Van der Valk season 3 on Instagram and said that she was "back keeping the streets safe", so the renewal isn't too much of a surprise.

Warren previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that he'd play the character "as long as people want it", which means the ITV reboot could be on its way to reach its predecessor's heights.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Van der Valk star recalls tense filming moment: ‘We're in trouble’

Van der Valk seasons 1 and 2 are now available in full on ITV Hub. You can also get a 30-day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.