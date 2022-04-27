Which cancelled TV show do you miss most? Vote now
From Hannibal to Holby, which shows do you think were taken off air too soon?
Fans thought they would never see the day, but Holby City came to an end this March, after 23 years on screen.
The long running medical drama was cancelled by the BBC in June 2021, with the broadcaster saying it had "taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC's drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country".
For some viewers this will have brought back harsh memories of other shows they felt were taken off the air before their time. Everyone has that one show they wish had continued past an abrupt cancellation, whether that's an old favourite like Firefly or Deadwood, or more recent shows such as Hannibal or The OA.
Well, with a shortlist crafted by the RadioTimes.com team and readers, we've created a poll to determine once and for all which cancelled series viewers miss the most.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Some of the shortlist you may think ended at the right time - others may have been snuffed out just as they were hitting their stride. It's time to pick the promising from the past-their-prime.
You can have your say now and pick your favourites below.
You can read more about how the showrunner of Hannibal regrets not including a kiss between the two leads in the Mads Mikkelsen-starring show's final season here.
Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1