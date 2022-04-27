Which cancelled TV show do you miss most? Vote now

The long running medical drama was cancelled by the BBC in June 2021 , with the broadcaster saying it had "taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC's drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country".

Fans thought they would never see the day, but Holby City came to an end this March, after 23 years on screen.

For some viewers this will have brought back harsh memories of other shows they felt were taken off the air before their time. Everyone has that one show they wish had continued past an abrupt cancellation, whether that's an old favourite like Firefly or Deadwood, or more recent shows such as Hannibal or The OA.

Well, with a shortlist crafted by the RadioTimes.com team and readers, we've created a poll to determine once and for all which cancelled series viewers miss the most.

Holby City cast BBC

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Some of the shortlist you may think ended at the right time - others may have been snuffed out just as they were hitting their stride. It's time to pick the promising from the past-their-prime.

Advertisement

You can have your say now and pick your favourites below.