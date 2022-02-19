The show, which serves as a prequel to Silence of the Lambs, was not originally envisioned to be a romance, but evolved in that direction – much to the delight of fans.

The showrunner behind Hannibal has said that he regrets not including a kiss between the two lead characters in the final season.

"Initially, I didn't want to misrepresent Thomas Harris' characters because they clearly have heterosexual leanings in the source material, but as with the kids these days, that sexuality became much more fluid over the course of the series," Fuller told Entertainment Weekly.

"They really helped kind of leach that romance out of the page into something that was actionable that became writing dialogue that was, 'Is Hannibal in love with me?' and 'Do you ache for him?'"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Some viewers felt that Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) should have shared a kiss in the third and final season, with Fuller now acknowledging that may have been a missed opportunity.

He added: "There were several takes and there was never any actual lip locking. But there was a lingering [in one take] where Mads's lips parted, hovering over Will's mouth in a way that went on... for a while. When I was watching dailies, it seemed like an eternity.

"But if I had to do it again, I might suggest to kiss and see how it played. But neither of the actors were ever afraid of going there. If there were any concerns, it was always just about the remaining authentic. That certainly was my goal because, yes, I absolutely wanted to see them kiss."

Hannibal is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.