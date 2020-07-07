TV Choice Awards nominations revealed – Normal People leads the pack

BBC Three’s adaptation of Normal People has swept the nation – and now it looks set to sweep the board at the upcoming TV Choice Awards, with a leading three nominations.

The coming-of-age Irish drama, adapted from Sally Rooney’s bestseller, is leading the pack in the Best New Drama category, although it’s still all to play for with the popular Gangs Of London, Gentleman Jack, and the true crime drama White House Farm also nominated.

Normal People’s breakout stars and series leads, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, are nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.

Sky

The BBC Three drama was Mescal’s first ever on-screen role, but he’ll be facing competition from well-established actors: David Tennant (Deadwater Fell), Martin Clunes (Doc Martin), and Stephen McGann (Call The Midwife) are all nominated for Best Actor.

Edgar-Jones is also facing off against household names in the Best Actress category including Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Brenda Blethyn (Vera), and Michelle Keegan (Our Girl).

In the Best Drama series category (for returning dramas), old BBC favourites Killing Eve, Our Girl and Peaky Blinders are in the running against Netflix teen series Sex Education.

Read the full list of TV Choice Awards nominees below:

Best Drama Series

Killing Eve (BBC One/BBC iPlayer)

Our Girl (BBC One)

Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Best Family Drama

Call The Midwife (BBC One)

Casualty (BBC One)

Doc Martin (ITV)

Doctor Who (BBC One)

Best New Drama

Gangs Of London (Sky Atlantic)

Gentleman Jack (BBC One)

Normal People (BBC Three)

White House Farm (ITV)

Best Entertainment Show

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Beat The Chasers (ITV)

Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Best Reality Show

First Dates/First Dates Hotel (Channel 4)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)

Love Island (ITV2)

Race Across The World (BBC Two)

Best Comedy

After Life (Netflix)

Brassic (Sky One)

Friday Night Dinner (Channel 4)

Still Open All Hours (BBC One)

Best Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent/Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions (ITV)

Dancing On Ice (ITV)

The Great British Bake Off/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer/Bake Off: The Professionals (Channel 4)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Best Lifestyle Show

DIY SOS: The Big Build (BBC One)

Long Lost Family (ITV)

The Martin Lewis Money Show (ITV)

The Undateables (Channel 4)

Best Daytime Show

The Chase (ITV)

Good Morning Britain (ITV)

Loose Women (ITV)

This Morning (ITV)

Best Actor

Martin Clunes – Doc Martin

Stephen McGann – Call The Midwife

Paul Mescal – Normal People

David Tennant – Deadwater Fell

Best Actress

Brenda Blethyn – Vera

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Michelle Keegan – Our Girl

Best Factual Show

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad (ITV)

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs (ITV)

SAS: Who Dares Wins/Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Channel 4)

Tyson Fury : The Gypsy King (ITV)

Best Food Show

Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip (ITV)

James Martin’s Saturday Morning (ITV)

Saturday Kitchen (BBC One)

Sunday Brunch (Channel 4)

Best Soap Actor

Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell – EastEnders

Danny Dyer, Mick Carter – EastEnders

Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle – Emmerdale

Jack P Shepherd, David Platt – Coronation Street

Best Soap Actress

Kellie Bright, Linda Carter – EastEnders

Dolly-Rose Campbell, Gemma Winter – Coronation Street

Shelley King, Yasmeen Metcalfe – Coronation Street

Shona McGarty, Whitney Dean – EastEnders

Best Soap

Coronation Street (ITV)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV)

Hollyoaks (Channel 4)

