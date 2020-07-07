TV Choice Awards nominations revealed – Normal People leads the pack
The record-breaking BBC adaptation is nominated for Best New Drama alongside two acting nods for the series leads, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.
BBC Three’s adaptation of Normal People has swept the nation – and now it looks set to sweep the board at the upcoming TV Choice Awards, with a leading three nominations.
The coming-of-age Irish drama, adapted from Sally Rooney’s bestseller, is leading the pack in the Best New Drama category, although it’s still all to play for with the popular Gangs Of London, Gentleman Jack, and the true crime drama White House Farm also nominated.
Normal People’s breakout stars and series leads, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, are nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.
The BBC Three drama was Mescal’s first ever on-screen role, but he’ll be facing competition from well-established actors: David Tennant (Deadwater Fell), Martin Clunes (Doc Martin), and Stephen McGann (Call The Midwife) are all nominated for Best Actor.
Edgar-Jones is also facing off against household names in the Best Actress category including Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Brenda Blethyn (Vera), and Michelle Keegan (Our Girl).
In the Best Drama series category (for returning dramas), old BBC favourites Killing Eve, Our Girl and Peaky Blinders are in the running against Netflix teen series Sex Education.
Read the full list of TV Choice Awards nominees below:
Best Drama Series
Killing Eve (BBC One/BBC iPlayer)
Our Girl (BBC One)
Peaky Blinders (BBC One)
Sex Education (Netflix)
Best Family Drama
Call The Midwife (BBC One)
Casualty (BBC One)
Doc Martin (ITV)
Doctor Who (BBC One)
Best New Drama
Gangs Of London (Sky Atlantic)
Gentleman Jack (BBC One)
Normal People (BBC Three)
White House Farm (ITV)
Best Entertainment Show
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
Beat The Chasers (ITV)
Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox (Channel 4)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
Best Reality Show
First Dates/First Dates Hotel (Channel 4)
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)
Love Island (ITV2)
Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Best Comedy
After Life (Netflix)
Brassic (Sky One)
Friday Night Dinner (Channel 4)
Still Open All Hours (BBC One)
Best Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent/Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions (ITV)
Dancing On Ice (ITV)
The Great British Bake Off/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer/Bake Off: The Professionals (Channel 4)
Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
Best Lifestyle Show
DIY SOS: The Big Build (BBC One)
Long Lost Family (ITV)
The Martin Lewis Money Show (ITV)
The Undateables (Channel 4)
Best Daytime Show
The Chase (ITV)
Good Morning Britain (ITV)
Loose Women (ITV)
This Morning (ITV)
Best Actor
Martin Clunes – Doc Martin
Stephen McGann – Call The Midwife
Paul Mescal – Normal People
David Tennant – Deadwater Fell
Best Actress
Brenda Blethyn – Vera
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Michelle Keegan – Our Girl
Best Factual Show
Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad (ITV)
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs (ITV)
SAS: Who Dares Wins/Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Channel 4)
Tyson Fury : The Gypsy King (ITV)
Best Food Show
Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip (ITV)
James Martin’s Saturday Morning (ITV)
Saturday Kitchen (BBC One)
Sunday Brunch (Channel 4)
Best Soap Actor
Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell – EastEnders
Danny Dyer, Mick Carter – EastEnders
Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle – Emmerdale
Jack P Shepherd, David Platt – Coronation Street
Best Soap Actress
Kellie Bright, Linda Carter – EastEnders
Dolly-Rose Campbell, Gemma Winter – Coronation Street
Shelley King, Yasmeen Metcalfe – Coronation Street
Shona McGarty, Whitney Dean – EastEnders
Best Soap
Coronation Street (ITV)
EastEnders (BBC One)
Emmerdale (ITV)
Hollyoaks (Channel 4)
