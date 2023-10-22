The series stars Rochelle Neil, Saffron Coomber and Yazmin Belo, but who else stars across the six episodes and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Three Little Birds.

Three Little Birds cast: Full list of actors and characters in ITV drama

Here are the main cast members and characters in Three Little Birds. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Rochelle Neil as Leah Whittaker

Saffron Coomber as Chantrelle Brahms

Yazmin Belo as Hosanna Drake

Javone Prince as Aston Brahms

Leemore Marrett Jr as Ephraim Whittaker

Bobby Gordon as Shelton Powell

Arthur Darvill as Ernest Wantage

Amy Beth Hayes as Diana Wantage

Rochelle Neil plays Leah Whittaker

Rochelle Neil in Three Little Birds. ITV

Who is Leah Whittaker? Leah is one of the three central women who we follow as they travel from Jamaica to England to make a new life. She is Chantrelle and Aston's sister and Hosanna's friend. She decides to move to England to escape her verbally and physically abusive husband Ephraim and to make a better life for her children, Gideon, Caleb and Selah.

Where have I seen Rochelle Neil? Neil has previously been seen in series including Death in Paradise, Episodes, Guilt and The Nevers, as well as in the film Terminator: Dark Fate.

Saffron Coomber plays Chantrelle Brahms

Saffron Coomber in Three Little Birds ITV

Who is Chantrelle Brahms? Chantrelle is Leah’s younger glamorous sister, who has a different father to Aston and Leah. She is impetuous, adventurous and loves to shock, and hopes to become a movie star.

Where have I seen Saffron Coomber? Coomber has had roles in series such as Tracy Beaker Returns, EastEnders, Cuffs, Strike and Small Axe.

Yazmin Belo plays Hosanna Drake

Hosanna (Yazmin Belo) in Three Little Birds. Douglas Road Productions/ITV

Who is Hosanna Drake? Hosanna is a strict churchgoer who has rigid ideas of right and wrong. She travels to England because Leah and Chantrelle offer her the opportunity to potentially marry their brother, Aston.

Where have I seen Yazmin Belo? Three Little Birds is Belo's first on-screen role.

Javone Prince plays Aston Brahms

Aston (Javone Prince) in Three Little Birds. Douglas Road Productions/ITV

Who is Aston Brahms? Aston is Leah and Chantrelle’s, warm, loving and hard-working older brother who travelled from Jamaica to England four years earlier. He is set up with Hosanna by his sisters.

Where have I seen Javone Prince? Prince has previously appeared in shows including My Family, Life's Too Short, Phoneshop, Outnumbered, Hank Zipzer, Inside No 9, Death in Paradise and Dodger, and in films including Paddington 2, Yesterday, Cruella and No Time to Die.

Leemore Marrett Jr plays Ephraim Whittaker

Leemore Marrett Jr in Death in Paradise BBC

Who is Ephraim Whittaker? Ephraim is Leah's alpha male, physically and verbally abusive husband.

Where have I seen Leemore Marrett Jr? Marrett has had roles in Death in Paradise, 24: Live Another Day, Vera, Call the Midwife, Humans, Silent Witness, I Am Victoria, My Name is Leon and The Sandman, and also had a small appearance in The Batman.

Bobby Gordon plays Shelton Powell

Shelton (Bobby Gordon) in Three Little Birds. Douglas Road Productions/ITV

Who is Shelton Powell? Shelton is a young man who originally came to England as part of the RAF, and who meets and gets close with Leah.

Where have I seen Bobby Gordon? Gordon has previously appeared in Youngers, Hollyoaks and Trust.

Arthur Darvill plays Ernest Wantage

Ernest (Arthur Darvill) in Three Little Birds Douglas Road Productions/ITV

Who is Ernest Wantage? Ernest is a man who employs Chantrelle to tutor his children.

Where have I seen Arthur Darvill? Darvill is best-known for his role as Rory Williams in Doctor Who, while he has also had roles in Broadchurch, Legends of Tomorrow, World on Fire, Grace and The Sandman.

Amy Beth Hayes plays Diana Wantage

Ernest (Arthur Darvill), Patricia Wantage (Annie Bissex), Diana (Amy Beth Hayes), James Wantage (Elliot Spilling) and Chantrelle (Saffron Coomber) in Three Little Birds. Douglas Road Productions/ITV

Who is Diana Wantage? Diana is Ernest's wife.

Where have I seen Amy Beth Hayes? Hayes is best-known for her role as Kitty in Mr Selfridge, while she has also appeared in Doctor Who, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Black Mirror, The Syndicate, Death in Paradise and Bridgerton.

Three Little Birds will air on ITV1 from Sunday 22nd October at 8pm. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub.

