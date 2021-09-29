The Larkins introduce themselves as ITV drama’s start date is confirmed
Time to say hello to Pop and Ma.
Published:
Fans of classic TV show The Darling Buds of May and those of Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh will be equally thrilled to know that The Larkins has confirmed its ITV release date.
The hotly anticipated six-part comedy drama series, which stars Walsh, Joanna Scanlan and Peter Davison, will arrive on our screens on Sunday 10th October at 8pm.
What’s more, ITV has released a teaser video, in which the actors introduce their characters, starting with Walsh as Pop Larkin.
Talking to the camera in character, he introduces himself before we meet his large family – his wife, Ma (a proud mum), his five daughters and his one son. The video finishes with Walsh delivering Pop’s immortal catchphrase down the lens, “Perfick!”.
Confirmed: New six part drama The Larkins starts Sunday 10 October at 8pm on @ITV— ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) September 29, 2021
Details - https://t.co/0cX0WeKIEF pic.twitter.com/OLxzzfkqxI
The comedy drama series sees Walsh take on a role originally made famous by Only Fools and Horses legend David Jason in a story about the lives of the working class May family. Both the 1990s series and the remake are based on an HE Bates novella.
If you watched Walsh in his recent ITV road trip series, Breaking Dad, you’ll recognise someone else in The Larkins – his son Barney will crop up as a copper called PC Harness. Let’s hope he has some fun scenes with his dad.
The Larkins begins on ITV on Sunday 10th October at 8pm.