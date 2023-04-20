The drama stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, a seasoned diplomat who is newly made the US ambassador to the UK at the start of the series.

Political drama The Diplomat is now available in full on Netflix , and while it of course features the usual mix of meeting rooms and political residences seen in other such series, it also features an array of stunning country houses and shots of the British countryside.

Throughout the run, she has to make alliances and deal with global crises, while also keeping her husband, political star and fellow diplomat Hal, played by Rufus Sewell, in check.

But just where was the series filmed and where is it set? Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for filming Netflix's The Diplomat.

Where is The Diplomat set?

The Diplomat. Netflix

Although the opening scenes of The Diplomat take place in the US, including in Washington DC, the vast majority of the series takes place across the UK, with Kate Wyler becoming the US ambassador.

This means the series primarily sets its scenes in London around Westminster, and at the US embassy in London, which in real life can be found on the south bank of the Thames near Nine Elms.

There are also scenes at Winfield House, the US ambassador's official residence by Regent's Park, and at Chevening House in Kent, as well as numerous other locations across the UK. The final episode also sees scenes taking place in Paris, including at the Louvre.

Where was The Diplomat filmed?

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler and David Gyasi as Austin Dennison in The Diplomat. Alex Bailey/Netflix

Filming for the series took place from April 2022 with the shooting happening predominantly in the UK, particularly in and around London and also in the Cotswolds.

One specific location we know was used is the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, where Russell and the cast were seen filming the sequence from episode 1 where Kate lays a wreath at the memorial.

Filming for the series also took place in Paris, including outside the Louvre.

Other specific locations, such as the country houses which were used for filming, have not yet been revealed by Netflix, but Russell admitted that "there's definitely location porn" involved in the drama.

She told Newsweek: "London has a pretty fun wild scene. It's not all pomp and circumstance, but that is absolutely one of the characters of the show. Even though there's definitely location porn.

"Debora [Cahn, showrunner] has said many times that doing these hour shows is a grind. So many times it's like she was in Morocco at a night shoot, like five in the morning going, 'This could be in England during the day.' That's literally how we ended up here."

