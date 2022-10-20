The new season of Peter Morgan's drama will see a new cast take on the roles of the royal family, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles.

Netflix has released the first full trailer for The Crown season 5, giving fans of the royal drama a sneak peek at Imelda Staunton's debut as Queen Elizabeth II.

Season 5 is set to follow Queen Elizabeth II as she approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, dealing with the challenges of the collapsing Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong, while Prince Charles pressures her to allow him to divorce Princess Diana.

"Rumours circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives and, as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor," Netflix teases.

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The trailer teases that season 5 marks "the beginning of the end" and the show heads towards its sixth and final season.

Last month, Netflix confirmed that season 5 would be arriving on the platform on 9th November, while this week, the streamer released images from the new episodes.

They included a first look at Tenet star Debicki in a number of scenes as Diana, a role she has taken on from Emma Corrin, who played the princess in season 4.

Netflix also teased a scene between Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull, the latter portrayed by Californication star Natascha McElhone.

The Crown arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 9th November. You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Crown right now.

