The pictures include a first look at Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major, as well as new shots of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Netflix has revealed new images from the upcoming fifth season of The Crown .

According to Netflix, the new season of The Crown will see the Royal Family "presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date, as the public openly question their role in '90s Britain".

"That's the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family," Debicki told TUDUM.

"In the '90s, everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there's just this incredible amount of content that we have access to."

Across its run, The Crown has refreshed its cast every two seasons, with the fifth and final sixth season to be fronted by its third set of regular performers. Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner Staunton will lead the new cast as Elizabeth II, following in the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.

"I think people understand, because the cast has changed every two seasons, that this is not an imitation,” said Dominic West of his performance as Prince – now King – Charles. "This is an evoking of a character."

Also set to appear in the next 10-episode season are Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, with Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

Charles and Diana's children will be played by two different pairs of actors as The Crown jumps forward in time – first Teddy Hawley (Prince Harry) and Timothee Sambor (Prince William), followed by Will Powell (Prince Harry) and Senan West (Prince William) in later episodes.

The fifth season of the Netflix series will be the first to be released since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8th September 2022.

The Crown season 5 launches on Netflix on 9th November

