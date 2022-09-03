The Crown has reportedly cast William and Kate for season 6

According to Deadline , the Peter Morgan drama has selected newcomers Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey to portray 15-year-old William and young adult William respectively, while Meg Bellamy is set to play Kate Middleton during her university years.

Netflix has reportedly chosen the actors that will play Prince William and Kate Middleton in The Crown's sixth season following several months of searching .

Season 6 will follow the Royal Family in the aftermath of Princess Diana's death in August 1997, during which time William was studying at the University of St Andrews, where he met his future wife Kate Middleton in 2001, before marrying 10 years later.

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy. Kim Hardy/Diana Field Photography

Kampa has previously starred in several theatre productions including The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole 13 & 3/4s and Oliver, while McVey has appeared in productions of Camp Siegfried, Pains of Youth and A Midsummer Night's Dream. As for Bellamy, The Crown will be the young actor's first professional credit.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Netflix released a casting call just last month which advertised for actors between the ages of 18 and 35 to play Prince William ahead of production starting in the coming weeks.

The fifth season of The Crown is set to arrive on Netflix in November, with Imelda Staunton following on from Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

Lesley Manville is playing Princess Margaret, while Jonathan Pryce will appear as Prince Phillip alongside Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles.

West's real-life son Senan is playing Prince William in season 5.

