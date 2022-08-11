However, it seems as though The Crown is still searching for its Prince William, judging by a recent casting notice.

While fans of Netflix's The Crown are patiently waiting for season 5 to arrive, the show is already looking ahead to the following season, with filming reportedly due to start in September.

According to Casting Talent, Netflix is searching for "an exceptional young actor" to play Prince William in season 6 between the age of 18 and 35.

Imelda Staunton will be playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown seasons 5 and 6. Netflix

"This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance," the description reads, before clarifying that no previous professional acting experience is required.

Netflix declined to comment on the matter when approached by RadioTimes.com.

The show also appears to still be looking for an actor to play Prince Harry in season 6, with a similar post on Casting Talent advertising for a child actor to play the young prince.

The Crown's sixth and final season is expected to cover the lives of the Royal Family from the late '90s to the early 2000s – including Prince William's time at university, where he met his wife Kate Middleton.

Back in April, the show first started looking for actors to play Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as a Kate Middleton lookalike for a small role.

It's very unlikely that the show will reach the present day however, with Peter Morgan previously stating that the issues faced by the royal family are best examined after a period of time – so don't expect Meghan Markle to be getting The Crown treatment.

As for the show's upcoming fifth season, the main cast members were announced last year, with Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth II, while Jonathan Pryce (Prince Phillip), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana) and Dominic West (Prince Charles) join the cast.

