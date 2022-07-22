The Crown 'will show how Diana was treated' in Panorama interview

The interview made headlines as Diana revealed details surrounding the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles, and when asked whether Camilla, now Duchess of Cornwall, "was a factor" in the breakdown, Diana said that "there were three of us in this marriage so it was a bit crowded".

The upcoming fifth season of hit Netflix drama The Crown will reportedly depict Princess Diana's 1995 interview with Martin Bashir for Panorama, and will reflect information that has since been revealed about how the interview was obtained.

An inquiry was held recently into how the interview was obtained, with the report finding that "deceitful behaviour" had been used to secure the interview. An internal BBC probe into the same matter in 1996 was also criticised as "woefully ineffective".

Now, a source close to The Crown has reportedly told PA: "Season 5 of The Crown will dramatise events surrounding the Panorama interview, given the pivotal part it played during the time period the new series covers. It will reflect what we now know about how the interview was obtained and how Diana was treated."

Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana in Kensington Palace for Panorama. Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

When approached by RadioTimes.com, Netflix declined to comment.

Yesterday, BBC Director-General Tim Davie issued a public apology regarding the interview, saying in a statement that "now we know about the shocking way that the interview was obtained" he had decided "that the BBC will never show the programme again; nor will we license it in whole or part to other broadcasters".

Season 5 of The Crown will feature Elizabeth Debicki in the role of Princess Diana, taking over from Emma Corrin who portrayed her in season 4.

The Crown season 5 will release on Netflix in November 2022 and you can watch seasons 1-4 right now.

