Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, is the wife of Norton Knatchbull. Her husband is the late Prince Philip's first cousin once removed. She was believed to have a close relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh, and was one of the 30 mourners in attendance at his funeral.

Netflix has released brand new images of The Crown season 5, including the one above of Jonathan Pryce and Natascha McElhone as Prince Philip and close friend Penny Knatchbull.

Californication star McElhone will be playing her in The Crown's upcoming fifth season, with Pryce (The Two Popes) taking over from Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

This time around, the Queen will be played by Imelda Staunton, who dons a green dress and a steely expression in a new image released by Netflix.

Imelda Staunton as The Queen in The Crown season 5. Netflix

The season will be the first released since Queen Elizabeth II's death on 8th September 2022. Joining Staunton are Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales, and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, who also feature in the new images.

Elizabeth Dimicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown season 5. Netflix

Tenet star Debicki takes over from Emma Corrin, who played younger Diana in the show's last season. It is believed the latest episode run will feature the pair's divorce, and leave her death for the series's final season.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown season 5. Netflix

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Crown right now on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.