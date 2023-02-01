The clip sees the fisherman make a phone call to a man named Craig and leaving a message saying: "This is Ed, Ed Collier. I think we knew each other back in the day – sorry if this isn't you but if it is, could you give me a call please?"

After a dramatic first episode last week, The Catch returns to Channel 5 for its second instalment tonight – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look clip that teases another nasty surprise for Jason Watkins's character Ed.

Later, his wife Claire (Cathy Belton) passes him a letter alerting him that he will be taken to court if he is unable to pay a fine of £4,600 for fishing quota violations – all this after his fishing net and engine had been sabotaged.

It's becoming increasingly clear that someone is targeting him, but the question is who could be responsible?

"Someone must have been spying on me, tracking me," Ed says at the end of the clip. "Who the hell is doing this?"

You'll have to watch the episode tonight to find out more, but for the time being, you can watch the preview clip below.

The episode follows a major cliffhanger at the end of the series opener last week when Ed discovered the word ‘Killer’ painted on the deck of his boat, together with a photo of him and his former navy comrades.

According to the official synopsis, episode 2 will see Ed learn that George had been seen heading to the boat on CCTV, while he will also reach out to various old navy colleagues in an attempt to shed light on recent events.

The synopsis continues: "Desperately needing answers, Ed secretly employs the services of a private investigator and is horrified to find another photo left on his windscreen with the word ‘guilty’ emblazoned on the back. Someone is following him."

The series is based on TM Logan's best-selling novel of the same name and also stars Aneurin Barnard and Poppy Gilbert.

Ahead of the first episode, Watkins explained how his own experiences with bereavement had helped him understand the character of Ed, who lost his son a number of years ago.

