New Netflix series The Abandons comes from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, and it sees an all-star cast bringing a brand-new Western story to life.

Set in Washington Territory in 1854, the series follows the matriarchs of two very different families — one wealthy and bound by blood, the other a found family of orphans and outcasts.

As the two families find their fates linked by crimes, secrets and star-crossed love, an epic collision takes place.

The two matriarchs are played by Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and Sex Education's Gillian Anderson. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Abandons on Netflix.

The Abandons cast: Who stars in the Netflix Western series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Abandons. Read on below for more details about who they all are and where you've seen the actors before.

Lena Headey as Fiona Nolan

Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness

Nick Robinson as Elias Teller

Diana Silvers as Dahlia Teller

Lamar Johnson as Albert Mason

Natalia del Riego as Lilla Belle

Lucas Till as Garret Van Ness

Aisling Franciosi as Trisha Van Ness

Toby Hemingway as Willem Van Ness

Michiel Huisman as Roache

Michael Greyeyes as Jack Cree

Ryan Hurst as Miles Alderton

Lena Headey plays Fiona Nolan

Lena Headey as Fiona Nolan in The Abandons. MATTHIAS CLAMER/Netflix

Who is Fiona Nolan? Fiona is the matriarch of a made-family, consisting of abandoned souls on the fringes of society. They all live on a cattle ranch she built in silver-rich Jasper Hollow, but the powerful Van Ness family are trying to drive them out.

Where have I seen Lena Headey? Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, while she has also had roles in series including Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Danger Mouse, Trollhunters, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, White House Plumbers and Beacon 23, as well as films such as Mrs Dalloway, 300, St Trinians, The Purge, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Fighting with My Family and DC: League of Super-Pets.

Gillian Anderson plays Constance Van Ness

Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness in The Abandons. Netflix

Who is Constance Van Ness? Constance is the matriarch of the Van Ness family, who is ruthlessly trying to protect and grow the mining fortune she inherited from her husband and then doubled.

Where have I seen Gillian Anderson? Anderson is best-known for her roles in The X-Files, The Fall, The Crown and Sex Education, while she has also appeared in series and films such as Bleak House, Johnny English Reborn, Great Expectations, Hannibal, War & Peace, Viceroy's House, Scoop, The Salt Path, Tron: Ares and Trespasses.

Nick Robinson plays Elias Teller

Nick Robinson as Elias Teller in The Abandons. Michelle Faye/Netflix

Who is Elias Teller? Elias is the brother of Dahlia who, when they were both children, was adopted by Fiona.

Where have I seen Nick Robinson? Robinson is best-known for his role as Simon Spier in Love, Simon and Love, Victor, while he has also appeared in series such as Melissa & Joey, A Teacher and Maid, plus films including The Kings of Summer, Jurassic World, The 5th Wave, Kong: Skull Island and Damsel.

Diana Silvers plays Dahlia Teller

Nick Robinson as Elias Teller and Diana Silvers as Dahlia Teller in The Abandons. Michelle Faye/Netflix

Who is Dahlia Teller? Dahlia is the sister of Elias who, when they were both children, was adopted by Fiona.

Where have I seen Diana Silvers? Silvers has had roles in films including Glass, Booksmart, Ma, Ava and Billy Knight.

Lamar Johnson plays Albert Mason

Lamar Johnson as Albert Mason and Katelyn Wells as Samara Alderton in The Abandons. Netflix

Who is Albert Mason? Albert is a member of Fiona’s family and a natural born leader.

Where have I seen Lamar Johnson? Johnson has had roles in series including Your Honour, The Next Step and The Last of Us, as well as films such as The Hate U Give, X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The Wilderness.

Natalia del Riego plays Lilla Belle

Diana Silvers as Dahlia Teller and Natalia del Riego as Lilla Belle in The Abandons. Michelle Faye/Netflix

Who is Lilla Beller? Lilla is a member of Fiona's family.

Where have I seen Natalia del Riego? Riego has had roles in series including How to Get Away with Murder, The Rookie, NCIS: Los Angeles, Velma and Trolls: Fun Fair Surprise, as well as films such as The Mitchells vs the Machines.

Lucas Till plays Garret Van Ness

Lucas Till as Garret Van Ness in The Abandons. Michelle Faye/Netflix

Who is Garret Van Ness? Garret is the younger Van Ness son, but he has been anointed as the heir to the family business.

Where have I seen Lucas Till? Till has had roles in films including Hannah Montana: The Movie, the X-Men prequel films and Stoker, as well as the series MacGyver.

Aisling Franciosi plays Trisha Van Ness

Nick Robinson as Elias Teller and Aisling Franciosi as Trisha Van Ness in The Abandons. Michelle Faye/Netflix

Who is Trisha Van Ness? Trisha is the daughter of Constance and the brother of Garret, who is romantically drawn to Elias.

Where have I seen Aisling Franciosi? Franciosi has had roles in series including Vera, Legends, The Fall, Clique, Game of Thrones, Genius, I Know This Much is True and The Legend of Vox Machina, as well as films such as The Nightingale, The Unforgivable, God's Creatures and Speak No Evil.

Toby Hemingway plays Willem Van Ness

Diana Silvers as Dahlia Teller, Aisling Franciosi as Trisha Van Ness and Toby Hemingway as Willem Van Ness in The Abandons. Michelle Faye/Netflix

Who is Willem Van Ness? Willem is Constance's eldest son, and the brother of Garret and Trisha.

Where have I seen Toby Hemingway? Hemingway has had roles in films including The Covenant, Black Swan and In Time, as well as series such as The Finder, The Crossing and FBI: Most Wanted.

Michiel Huisman plays Xavier Roache

Michiel Huisman as Xavier Roache in The Abandons. Michelle Faye/Netflix

Who is Xavier Roache? Roache is an outlaw Constance hires to find Willem when he goes missing.

Where have I seen Michiel Huisman? Huisman has had roles in series including Nashville, Orphan Black, Game of Thrones, The Haunting of Hill House, The Flight Attendant, Angela Black, Echo 3 and Mayfair Witches, as well as films such as The Young Victoria, World War Z, Wild, The Invitation, The Age of Adaline, Irreplaceable You, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, A Boy Called Christmas and both parts of Rebel Moon.

Michael Greyeyes plays Jack Cree

Michael Greyeyes as Jack Cree in The Abandons. Netflix

Who is Jack Cree? Jack is Constance’s enforcer, who once reported to her late husband, Emmet.

Where have I seen Michael Greyeyes? Greyeyes has had roles in series including Charmed, Fear the Walking Dead, True Detective, I Know This Much is True, Home Before Dark, Rutherford Falls and 1923, as well as films such as Firestarter and 40 Acres.

Ryan Hurst plays Miles Alderton

Ryan Hurst as Miles Alderton in The Abandons. Michelle Faye/Netflix

Who is Miles Alderton? Miles is a member of Fiona's family.

Where have I seen Ryan Hurst? Hurst has had roles in series including Rush, Sons of Anarchy, King and Maxwell, Bates Motel, Outsiders, Bosch, The Walking Dead, The Mysterious Benedict Society and SWAT, as well as films such as Saving Private Ryan, Patch Adams, Rules of Engagement and Rango.

