Channel 4 drama Trespasses – based on Louise Kennedy's novel of the same name – is set in 1975 Northern Ireland and tells the story of "forbidden love."

Cushla, a young Catholic schoolteacher, whose life "is shadowed by the Troubles," crosses paths with Michael, an older, married Protestant barrister, while working in her family's pub.

Their connection is immediate – and the love that follows all-consuming.

"Their affair is intoxicating and dangerous," reads the official synopsis. "As the forbidden love between Cushla and Michael deepens, violence looms and tensions rise."

"I think (and hope) that the series does that rare and wonderful thing of propelling a universal forbidden love story with a thriller engine, fuelled by the specifics of a particular time and place," said screenwriter Ailbhe Keogan. "You see this in great love stories like Casablanca. It’s a love story that becomes even more powerful through its specificity.

"Trespasses is both universal and deeply rooted in its context. It is that blend of the universal and the specific, the personal and the political, that gives it such richness. I think that is what will make it resonate with audiences everywhere."

The cast is lead by Lola Pettigrew as Cushla and Tom Cullen as Michael. But who else stars alongside them? And where have you seen them before?

Trespasses cast

Lola Petticrew as Cushla Lavery

Tom Cullen as Michael Agnew

Gillian Anderson as Gina Lavery

Martin McCann as Eamonn Lavery

Emily Taaffe as Betty McGeown

Oisín Thompson as Gerry Harkin

Barry Wad as Victor McIntyre

For more information about the characters and where you've watched the cast before, read on.

Lola Petticrew plays Cushla Lavery

Lola Petticrew as Cushla Lavery. Channel 4

Who is Cushla Lavery? A young Catholic schoolteacher who lives with her mother and occasionally works in the family pub. It's there that she meets Michael, a married Protestant man who's a few years older than her, and she falls for him.

"They are from very different worlds, and they have this ineffable connection and real deep love and admiration for each other," said Petticrew. "I think a lot of people have an idea about who someone like Michael Agnew is, and Cushla really sees him."

What else has Lola Petticrew been in? Their credits include Say Nothing, Bloodlands and She Said.

Tom Cullen plays Michael Agnew

Tom Cullen as Michael Agnew. Channel 4

Who is Michael Agnew? A barrister and a Protestant who is instantly drawn to Cushla, despite being married, and being on opposite sides of the political divide in Northern Ireland.

"Michael changes a lot during the series," said Cullen. "When we first meet him, he is this bullish, effervescent guy who is trying to rise above the circumstances he finds himself in. But, like everyone else in the show, he gets suffocated by the world he is surrounded by... and you start to see him struggle.

"But beyond the external influences on Michael, the real change happens within him. Through his relationship with Cushla, and falling deeply in love with her, he must face up to himself and try and tackle the pain buried deep in his soul."

What else has Tom Cullen been in? You might recognise him from The Gold, Knightfall, The Five and Downton Abbey.

Gillian Anderson plays Gina Lavery

Gillian Anderson as Gina Lavery. Channel 4

Who is Gina Lavery? Cushla's mother. Gina is an alcoholic.

"She's got a drinking habit, but she has got lots of quirks," said Anderson. "Gina has big emotions and a really good heart, she's funny and pathetic."

What else has Gillian Anderson been in? Her extensive CV includes The X Files, The Fall, Bleak House, Sex Education, The Salt Path, The Crown and Hannibal.

Martin McCann plays Eamonn Lavery

Martin McCann as Eamonn Lavery. Channel 4

Who is Eamonn Lavery? Cushla's brother. He runs the family pub.

What else has Martin McCann been in? You might know him from Blue Lights and Hostage.

Emily Taaffe plays Betty McGeown

Emily Taaffe plays Betty McGeown. Channel 4

Who is Betty McGeown? A Protestant who married a Catholic man. Her husband is attacked by local Protestants, and the family becomes the target of abuse from their neighbours. Her children attend the Catholic school where Cushla teaches.

Betty's youngest son, Davy, is played by Daithi Ó Haragain. Her eldest, Tommy, is played by Conlaoch Gough-Cunningham.

What else has Emily Taaffe been in? She has appeared in Little Disasters, The Rising, Little Bird and The Dig.

Oisín Thompson plays Gerry Harkin

Oisín Thompson plays Gerry Harkin. Channel 4

Who is Gerry Harkin? Cushla's colleague. "Cushla has a very good friendship with fellow teacher Gerry, who brings out Cushla’s lighter, flirtatious and more playful side," said executive producer Amanda Posey.

"He is essentially the expression of Cushla’s younger side. As the story unfolds, you come to understand why their relationship could never have been."

What else has Oisín Thompson been in? His CV incudes My Left Nut.

Additional cast includes:

Barry Ward (Bad Sisters, Save Me) plays Victor McIntyre – a friend of Michael's. Cushla attends a gathering, with the barrister, to teach him and his pals Irish.

Trespasses premieres on Channel 4 on Sunday 9th November 2025.

