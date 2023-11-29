In an trailer exclusive to RadioTimes.com, the duo seem to have different approaches to the latest development in their case, which involves Ruth's old flame Cal (played by Jamie Sives in the Shetland cast).

Viewers will recall that Cal's van swerved off the road in last week's episode, but not before he left Ruth a message suggesting Bobby Bain (Russ Bain) was hiding something.

The teaser clip, which you can watch above, appears to confirm what we all suspected – that Cal did in fact perish in the car accident. A distressed Ruth calls for Bobby Bain to be brought in, but Tosh seems more concerned about Ruth's emotional state.

Well, it certainly looks like Tosh is sticking to her guns and is determined to keep Ruth off the case. And she has a point.

From keeping her potential personal connection to Ellen Quinn (Maisie Norma Seaton) a secret, to wanting to go after Bobby even if it's too soon, Ruth's first case back in Shetland is definitely hitting a little too close to home.

We're certain she'll crack it, however, and the pair will reach some common ground soon enough.

Jensen joined the cast this season in the wake of Douglas Henshall's exit. Henshall had led the series as DI Jimmy Perez for the last seven seasons, but decided to leave the series at the end of season 7.

Despite Ruth's reluctance to return to her homeland at the beginning of the season, here's hoping Jensen is in it for the long run.

Shetland season 8 continues on Wednesday 29th November at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

