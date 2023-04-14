The wildly popular Netflix series chronicles how England was formed from several distinct, independent kingdoms over many decades of war and negotiation.

Alexander Dreymon has given his final performance as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, with Seven Kings Must Die bringing an end to the epic saga that began in The Last Kingdom .

Seven Kings Must Die takes place long after The Last Kingdom season 5, picking up immediately after the death of King Edward (Timothy Innes), when the resulting power vacuum threatens to spoil a fragile peace.

Returning from The Last Kingdom cast are Harry Gilby and Ewan Horrocks as Edward's feuding sons Aethelstan and Aelfweard, who begin rallying their supporters for war – but who will Uhtred support?

Read on for an overview of the Seven Kings Must Die cast, as The Last Kingdom movie finally drops on Netflix.

Alexander Dreymon plays Uhtred of Bebbanburg

Carnival/Netflix

Who is Uhtred of Bebbanburg? Uhtred is the Lord of Northumbria – the titular "last kingdom" yet to fall under the sovereignty of the Wessex throne, which would form what we know today as England. Uhtred has had a difficult life, starting from childhood when his father died and he was abandoned by his treacherous birth family.

He was taken in by Dane warriors, placing him in the unique position of having ties to both peoples warring for dominance across the land. Eventually, he sided with the Saxons, approving of King Alfred the Great's vision of a united nation.

What else has Alexander Dreymon been in? Prior to joining The Last Kingdom, Dreymon was best known for his role in American Horror Story: Coven.

Mark Rowley plays Finan

Carnival/Netflix

Who is Finan? Finan is one of Uhtred's closest friends, who has fought beside him in countless battles. They met when they were imprisoned on a slave ship, where both came close to death before being rescued. Now, he is settled in Northumbria with his wife, Ingrith.

What else has Mark Rowley been in? Rowley has recently appeared in period dramas The North Water and The Spanish Princess, while he also had a supporting role in Netflix fantasy series The Witcher: Blood Origin. On the big screen, Rowley starred opposite Daniel Radcliffe in surreal action-comedy Guns Akimbo.

Arnas Fedaravičius plays Sihtric

Mark Rowley as Finan, Arnas Fedaravičius as Sihtric, and Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred in Seven Kings Must Die. Carnival/Netflix

Who is Sihtric? Sihtric is another of Uhtred's close friends and a former Dane invader. He has since become loyal only to Uhtred, who has provided him a place to call home.

What else has Arnas Fedaravičius been in? The actor, who hails from Lithuania, was recently cast in The Wheel of Time season 2 on Prime Video.

Harry Gilby plays Aethelstan

Netflix

Who is Aethelstan? Aethelstan is the illegitimate son of the late King Edward, and one of two contenders for the throne in the wake of his father's death. He was protected by Uhtred through much of his childhood as the treacherous Lord Aethelhelm was eager to have him killed, so he could ensure his own bloodline – grandson Aelfweard – would ascend to the throne. As a result, Uhtred is a surrogate father figure to him, but future events could tear them apart.

What else has Harry Gilby been in? Gilby is best known for playing a young JRR Tolkien in the 2019 biopic about the Lord of the Rings author.

Laurie Davidson plays Ingilmundr

Netflix

Who is Ingilmundr? Ingilmundr is a close confidant and adviser to Aethelstan. He is a devout believer in Christianity and claims to be guided by God.

What else has Laurie Davidson been in? Davidson portrayed a young William Shakespeare in the short-lived historical drama Will. More recently, he has appeared in comedy-drama Guilty Party, Netflix fantasy epic The Sandman and musical adaptation Cats.

Elaine Cassidy plays Eadgifu

Netflix

Who is Eadgifu? Eadgifu is the widowed queen of Wessex, following the death of King Edward. She turns to Lord Uhtred for help and protection when it becomes clear that dangerous forces have their eyes set on the throne.

What else has Elaine Cassidy been in? Last year, Cassidy starred opposite Florence Pugh in period drama The Wonder. She is also known for roles in No Offence, A Discovery of Witches and Channel 5's Intruder.

Pekka Strang plays Anlaf

Netflix

Who is Anlaf? Anlaf is a Viking warrior looking to take advantage of the political turmoil swirling through Britain in the wake of King Edward's death.

What else has Pekka Strang been in? Strang is known for his role in 2017 biopic Tom of Finland.

James Northcote plays Aldhelm

Netflix

Who is Aldhelm? Aldhelm was formerly a trusted aide to Queen Aethelflaed of Mercia. Since her death, he has continued as a force for good – promptly informing Uhtred and his men when trouble begins to stir.

What else has James Northcote been in? Northcote has previously acted opposite Helen Mirren in historical drama Catherine the Great, while his other credits include SS-GB and The Imitation Game.

Cavan Clerkin plays Pyrlig

Carnival/Netflix

Who is Father Pyrlig? Pyrlig is a Christian priest who has become an ally of Uhtred in recent years. Though a man of devout belief, he isn't afraid to get his hands dirty in battle.

What else has Cavan Clerkin been in? Viewers may recognise Clerkin as DS Patrick Flynn in The Capture, while he has also appeared in Channel 4's Babylon and The IT Crowd.

Ilona Chevakova plays Ingrith

Netflix

Who is Ingrith? Ingrith is Finan's wife, who has a vision of a worrying prophecy.

What else has Ilona Chevakova been in? Chevakova has previously appeared in Finnish soap opera Secret Lives.

Ewan Horrocks plays Aelfweard

Netflix

Who is Aelfweard? Aelfweard is the half-brother of Aethelstan. Their relationship has never been warm, as both have their eyes on inheriting the throne.

What else has Ewan Horrocks been in? Horrocks is best known for historical drama Domina, set in the days of Ancient Rome.

Jacob Dudman plays Osbert

Jacob Dudman. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Who is Osbert? Osbert is Uhtred's son. He was sent away from his father for much of his childhood, but the two were later reunited by Hild, a longtime friend to both.

What else has Jacob Dudman been in? Dudman is best known for his roles in Netflix dramas Medici, The Stranger and Fate: The Winx Saga.

Rod Hallett plays Constantin, King of Scotland

Netflix

Who is Constantin? Constantin is the Scottish King, who has had a difficult history with Wessex. He has little confidence in the line of succession following Edward's death, which makes him easily swayed by Dane invaders.

What else has Rod Hallett been in? Hallett is known for BBC dramas Red Rose and Silent Witness, while he has also been cast in the next season of Outlander.

Ross Anderson plays Domnall

Netflix

Who is Domnall? Domnall is a trusted aide to King Constantin.

What else has Ross Anderson been in? Anderson recently appeared in BBC One drama Granite Harbour, while other credits include action blockbuster The King's Man and true crime series Des.

Steffan Rhodri plays Hywel, King of Wales

Steffan Rhodri. Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Who is Hywel? Hywel is the king of Wales (or Wealas, as it was known at the time).

What else has Steffan Rhodri been in? Rhodri is probably best known for playing Dave Coaches in beloved BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey. His other credits include Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, We Hunt Together and House of the Dragon.

Seven Kings Must Die is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 14th April 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

