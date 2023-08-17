The series has proven controversial, with the official synopsis countering critics by stating: "It is important to understand how he was able to hide in plain sight in order to gain a greater understanding of how he evaded justice."

It also notes that the team behind The Reckoning, led by writer Neil McKay and executive producer Jeff Pope (Four Lives), have worked closely with "many people" affected by Savile to ensure the story is told with "sensitivity and respect".

It was announced today that Happy Valley star Siobhan Finneran would be joining Coogan in The Reckoning, although there's no word just yet on who exactly she will be playing.

In addition to Sally Wainwright's acclaimed police thriller, Finneran is known for past roles in Downton Abbey, The Syndicate, The Stranger and prison drama Time.

The Reckoning cast will also include BAFTA winner Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack), Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander) and Mark Stanley (White House Farm), who are also in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

The series was initially slated for release last year, but has been shuffled around the schedule multiple times during a meticulous post-production process. It is now expected to air in the autumn.

The BBC also released its first official image of Coogan in character as Savile, seen from behind smoking a cigar (see top of page).

The Reckoning is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

