This new series focuses on Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy's characters from that original show, as they settle into their first year of married life and living independently, away from their families.

Fans of The A Word are in for a treat, as spin-off series Ralph & Katie is arriving on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Alongside Harrop and Gordy, the series also stars The A Word cast members such as Matt Greenwood and Pooky Quesnel, as well as new characters played by Dylan Brady and Jamie Marie Leary amongst others.

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Ralph & Katie.

Leon Harrop plays Ralph Wilson

Leon Harrop as Ralph in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

Who is Ralph Wilson? First seen in The A Word, Ralph is now Katie's husband, and is getting used to married life. He's a massive Manchester United fan and becomes good friends with his support worker Danny.

Where have I seen Leon Harrop before? Harrop has of course starred as Ralph in The A Word, while he has also appeared in series including Brassic, No Offence and Casualty.

Sarah Gordy plays Katie Wilson

Sarah Gordy as Katie Wilson in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

Who is Katie Wilson? Katie is Ralph's wife, who like him is getting used to the challenges of married life after the pair moved in together. She works in the local bakery and is good friends with her co-worker Emma.

Where have I seen Sarah Gordy before? Gordy has previously had roles in The A Word (as Katie), Strike, Upstairs Downstairs, The Long Call and Call the Midwife.

Dylan Brady plays Danny Hyde

Dylan Brady as Danny Hyde in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

Who is Danny Hyde? Danny is Ralph and Katie's new support worker after they fired the previous occupant of the job. He grew up in the lakes and has just returned to the area, and now lives with his nan. He strikes up a bond with Tom throughout the series, which starts out as friendship but could it become more?

Where have I seen Dylan Brady before? Brady has previously starred in Coronation Street, The A List and Get Even, while he also has a major role in upcoming series The Diplomat.

Jamie Marie Leary plays Emma Hibbert

Jamie Marie Leary as Emma Hibbert in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

Who is Emma Hibbert? Emma is Katie’s colleague at Lakes & Cakes Bakery, and is her best friend. She recently got dumped by her long-term boyfriend Gary, sending her on a journey of self-discovery.

Where have I seen Jamie Marie Leary before? Leary has previously had roles in Casualty, The Nest, Traces and River City amongst other series.

Matt Greenwood plays Tom Clarke

Matt Greenwood as Tom Clarke in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

Who is Tom Clarke? Tom grew up in the Lakes and has never strayed far from the area. He's training to be an art teacher while running a drama club in the evening, and is dating Mick, a clean-cut city boy.

Where have I seen Matt Greenwood before? Greenwood also played Tom in The A Word, and has had other roles in Waterloo Road, Casualty and Giri/Haji. He also had a small appearance in Queen biopic film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Pooky Quesnel plays Louise Wilson

Pooky Quesnel as Louise Wilson in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

Who is Louise Wilson? Louise is Ralph's protective mum, who is far from sure about Danny. She's upset that Ralph and Katie sacked their previous support worker, but gradually learns to allow them their independence.

Where have I seen Pooky Quesnel before? Quesnel has appeared in numerous series and films across the years, including having roles in Doctor Who spin-off Class, Waterloo Road, Ladhood, W1A, Silent Witness, Top Boy and EastEnders. She also played Louise in The A Word.

Craig Cash plays Brian Denton

Craig Cash as Brian Denton in Ralph & Katie. BBC/ITV Studios

Who is Brian Denton? Brian is Ralph and Katie's nosey and intrusive neighbour. He means well, but often sticks his foot in it and says the wrong thing.

Where have I seen Craig Cash before? Cash is best known for his role as Dave Best in The Royale Family, but has also appeared in series such as Early Doors and Rovers.

Sherry Baines plays Clare Thorne

Sherry Baines as Clare Thorne in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

Who is Clare Thorne? Clare is Katie's mum, who like Louise struggles to let Ralph and Katie be fully independent now that they are married and have moved out.

Where have I seen Sherry Baines before? Baines, who previously appeared as Clare in The A Word, has also had roles in series including This Way Up, Doctors and Call the Midwife.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nigel Betts plays Steve Thorne

Nigel Betts as Steve Thorne in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

Who is Steve Thorne? Steve is Katie's dad, who is now struggling to know what his role is in Katie's life after she moved out and got married to Ralph.

Where have I seen Nigel Betts before? Betts has appeared in many series across the years, including playing Mr Armitage in Doctor Who (a role he also carried over to spin-off series Class), and having parts in The Wrong Mans, Death in Paradise, Killing Eve, Holby City, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Grantchester and All Creatures Great and Small.

Sam Retford plays Gary

Sam Retford as Gary in Ralph & Katie. BBC/ITV Studios

Who is Gary? Gary is Emma's ex, who dumped her because he thought he could do better. He is not good with words but believes his confidence and charm will carry him.

Where have I seen Sam Retford before? Retford played Curtis Delamere in Coronation Street and has also starred in Ackley Bridge and Death in Paradise.

Ralph & Katie begins airing on BBC One on Wednesday 5th October at 9pm and 9:30pm, with all episodes then available on BBC iPlayer . Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.