When is Ackley Bridge on TV? Release schedule explained

The school drama series previously shook things up for its fourth outing, with shorter, 30-minute episodes introducing new characters, new relationships and new family dynamics.

Fans of school drama Ackley Bridge are in for a treat with the announcement that Channel 4 will strip the fifth season across a single week.

This season also shakes things up with its release schedule, with episodes airing at the later time of 10pm, rather than the previous teatime slot.

Here's everything you need to know about the release schedule for Ackley Bridge season 5.

When is Ackley Bridge season 5 on TV?

Marina (Megan Morgan), Fizza (Yasmin Al-Khudhairi), Johnny (Ryan Dean), Kayla (Robyn Cara) Channel 4

Ackley Bridge returns for season 5 on Monday 11th July – with all 10 episodes set to be stripped out across one week on Channel 4.

The first eight episodes will air between Monday 11th July – Thursday 15th July, with two episodes airing per night, beginning at 10pm.

The final two episodes will then air on Friday 16th July from 11:05pm.

Ahead of the new run, RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed a first-look clip, which sees Kaneez Paracha (Sunetra Sarker) giving a rather unorthodox Ackley Bridge sex education lesson to Kayla and her classmates.

In a season synopsis, Channel 4 teases: "Life gets complicated for Marina (Megan Morgan), Kayla’s (Robyn Cara) popular Queen Bee sister, just as her younger brother Kyle (Adam Little), Ackley’s newest pupil and troublemaker, turns up at school, fresh out of juvie.

"It’s been a year already jam-packed with love triangles, catfishing, compulsive liars and one utterly joyous (albeit failed) gypsy wedding. But it’s not over until the last school bell rings and there’s still plenty of time before the sun breaks on the summer holidays…"

Catch Ackley Bridge on Monday 11th July – Friday 15th July, two episodes a night on Channel 4. The show will also be available as a box set on All 4, where seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream.

