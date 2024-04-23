"Jasper, the test of a first-rate mind is the ability to do two things at once," Adelaide says at the beginning of the clip.

"I can paint and retain the information that you think you'll be delivering the keynote speech at the British criminality conference."

After first admonishing her for misquoting F Scott Fitzgerald, Jasper then says: "What do you mean I think I will be giving the keynote speech at the conference? That role has been mine for the past five years."

"And therefore becomes your ancestral right?" Adelaide responds. "Despite the fact you are currently unemployed."

At the end of the clip, Jasper asks who has been selected to give the speech, only for Adelaide to "artfully" change the subject by showing him a portrait she has just finished painting of him. You can watch the clip in full at the top of this page.

According to the synopsis for the episode, Jasper will later find himself under suspicion after a murder at the criminology conference – with the victim none other than the man who had been due to give the keynote speech in his stead.

So, how will Jasper be able to prove his innocence? You'll have to tune in to tomorrow's episode to find out...

Professor T season 3 continues on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesday 24th April.

