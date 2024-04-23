First look at Professor T episode 5 as Jasper becomes a murder suspect
Jasper finds out he has been passed over for a keynote speech at a criminology conference in this exclusive clip.
Jasper is set to become a murder suspect in the upcoming fifth episode of Professor T season 3 – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look clip from the episode.
The video finds Jasper (Ben Miller) and his mother Adelaide (Frances de la Tour) discussing the fact that he seems to have been passed over for a keynote speech at an upcoming criminology conference – a role he has held for the past five years.
"Jasper, the test of a first-rate mind is the ability to do two things at once," Adelaide says at the beginning of the clip.
"I can paint and retain the information that you think you'll be delivering the keynote speech at the British criminality conference."
After first admonishing her for misquoting F Scott Fitzgerald, Jasper then says: "What do you mean I think I will be giving the keynote speech at the conference? That role has been mine for the past five years."
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"And therefore becomes your ancestral right?" Adelaide responds. "Despite the fact you are currently unemployed."
Read more:
- Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren cast in Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club movie
- Vera to end after 14th and final season
At the end of the clip, Jasper asks who has been selected to give the speech, only for Adelaide to "artfully" change the subject by showing him a portrait she has just finished painting of him. You can watch the clip in full at the top of this page.
According to the synopsis for the episode, Jasper will later find himself under suspicion after a murder at the criminology conference – with the victim none other than the man who had been due to give the keynote speech in his stead.
So, how will Jasper be able to prove his innocence? You'll have to tune in to tomorrow's episode to find out...
Professor T season 3 continues on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesday 24th April.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.