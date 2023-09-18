It began in May when the long-standing This Morning presenter stepped down from the ITV programme following weeks of tabloid rumours and speculation.

Then, just days later, Schofield cut ties with ITV altogether and was dropped by his management team after admitting to having an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a younger colleague at This Morning.

In a lengthy statement, Schofield said at the time: "I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

"I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

Schofield later sat down with the BBC’s Amol Rajan and said that his "career is over" following the affair and that it was a "grave error".

He said: "I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart. I have lost everything."

He continued: "What am I going to do with my days? I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently."

So, is the scandal being turned into a TV series? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will there be a Phillip Schofield drama titled The Runner?

Phillip Schofield for This Morning. ITV

There is no official word on any plans for a TV show but, according to The Sun, a series chronicling Schofield's affair and his exit from This Morning and ITV is already in the works.

Speaking to the publication, an alleged source said that a production company is developing the series with the working title The Runner and that they believe it would be a perfect fit for Channel 4.

Channel 4 previously aired dramatisations of the 'Wagatha Christie' trial and the 2016 Brexit campaign in Benedict Cumberbatch's The Uncivil War, so it certainly seems like the channel would be a good fit if a TV series dramatising the high-profile story does materialise.

It's worth reiterating at this time that there is nothing confirmed and no official word on a potential Phillip Schofield drama.

