Passenger release date confirmed for ITV thriller
The thriller comes from writer Andrew Buchan and stars Wunmi Mosaku.
After the trailer for ITV thriller Passenger was released earlier this month and set viewers on tenterhooks waiting to see the new series, we now finally know exactly when it is going to air.
It has been confirmed that the first episode of the thriller, which comes from actor-turned-writer Andrew Buchan, will air on Sunday 24th March at 9pm on ITV1, while episode 2 will air at the same time on Monday 25th March. Future episodes will then air in subsequent weeks.
The series stars Wunmi Mosaku as former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa, who moved five years ago to the fictional small Northern town of Chadder Vale.
There, she investigates the disappearance of local girl Katie Wells, before she re-appears the following day. However, a series of strange and inexplicable crimes start unfolding, and Riya has to fight to convince the villagers that all is not as it seems.
Alongside Mosaku, the series also features a stacked cast of supporting actors, including Daniel Ryan (The Bay), Barry Sloane (Six), Natalie Gavin (Gentleman Jack), Nico Mirallegro (My Mad Fat Diary) and Hubert Hanowicz (This Is Going To Hurt).
Other cast members include Jack James Ryan (Coronation Street), Matilda Freeman (Alma’s Not Normal), Shervin Alenabi (Baghdad In My Shadow), Ella Bruccoleri (Call The Midwife), Arian Nik (The Bay), Jo Hartley (After Life), Sean Gilder (The Gold) and Debbie Rush (Coronation Street).
When the show was first announced, creator and writer Buchan said: "I’ve always loved shows where the known collides with the unknown… where you see communities faced with something horrifying and inexplicable, where, as a viewer, you’ve nothing in your kit-bag to explain it.
"When I started writing the scripts, I wanted to create something epic and unknown but also bed it somewhere close to home. Having grown up in Lancashire it felt like the perfect place for it. We’ll definitely see the residents of Chadder Vale pushed to their limits."
Passenger will launch on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday 24th March.
