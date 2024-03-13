The series stars Wunmi Mosaku as former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa, who moved five years ago to the fictional small Northern town of Chadder Vale.

There, she investigates the disappearance of local girl Katie Wells, before she re-appears the following day. However, a series of strange and inexplicable crimes start unfolding, and Riya has to fight to convince the villagers that all is not as it seems.

Wunmi Mosaku as DC Riya Ajunwa in Passenger. Sister Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Alongside Mosaku, the series also features a stacked cast of supporting actors, including Daniel Ryan (The Bay), Barry Sloane (Six), Natalie Gavin (Gentleman Jack), Nico Mirallegro (My Mad Fat Diary) and Hubert Hanowicz (This Is Going To Hurt).

Other cast members include Jack James Ryan (Coronation Street), Matilda Freeman (Alma’s Not Normal), Shervin Alenabi (Baghdad In My Shadow), Ella Bruccoleri (Call The Midwife), Arian Nik (The Bay), Jo Hartley (After Life), Sean Gilder (The Gold) and Debbie Rush (Coronation Street).

When the show was first announced, creator and writer Buchan said: "I’ve always loved shows where the known collides with the unknown… where you see communities faced with something horrifying and inexplicable, where, as a viewer, you’ve nothing in your kit-bag to explain it.

"When I started writing the scripts, I wanted to create something epic and unknown but also bed it somewhere close to home. Having grown up in Lancashire it felt like the perfect place for it. We’ll definitely see the residents of Chadder Vale pushed to their limits."

Passenger will launch on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday 24th March. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

