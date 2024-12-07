But nothing could have quite prepared us for the reveal that actually, Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) and Jemmy didn't go through the stones to the past – they remained right there in 1980's Scotland.

Cornering Brianna (Sophie Skelton) in her own kitchen, Rob is tired of trying to get the truth out of Jemmy about the location of the Spanish gold. So, he threatens Brianna in a bid to get her to convince her son to do as Rob pleases.

Even so, it's a major slip-up for the MacKenzies, not least because Roger (Richard Rankin) is off in the past with no sign of Jemmy at all and no way of communicating with his wife.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about that surprise Outlander reveal, Skelton said: "I think when Rob says that, for Brianna, it's a very kicking herself moment."

She continues: "I think, as I'm sure most people do when you're in panic mode and something traumatic and dreadful is happening, you want to act quickly and your reflexes kick in, which I think was the right thing for Roger and Brianna to do in that moment when they found the scarf and stuff.

"But Brianna's maybe kicking herself because they probably gave Rob Cameron too much credit. I don't think they thought that he was going to be that intelligent and that sneaky as to plan to diversion."

Similarly, Rankin also said: "The diversion, yeah, they fell for the diversion pretty easily. Bit of a shame."

But even so, Rankin says all is not lost in the time period that Roger and Buck find themselves in, and that it isn't actually the wrong time period, it's just unexpected.

He revealed: "You're talking about landing in the wrong times – Roger doesn't. I don't think he really knows that they've landed in the wrong time period.

"I think they've landed in a time period which they weren't expecting, but it's not necessarily the wrong one. I think Roger's initial conclusion is that they've landed where they need to be, but not where they expected.

"And that leads, again, to various amusing encounters in the episodes that follow that, because of discovering that new, context for them, and the surprises that follow. Figuring out what time exactly they're in, and asking these probing questions which is funny. And how they've come to be there, which does unfold as the episodes go on in quite an interesting way."

With Roger and Buck going on their own personal journey in the 18th century, Brianna is left to figure out her next steps alone as it pertains to Jemmy's safety. But how will things unfold for the MacKenzies? We'll just have to wait and see.

Outlander season 7 part 2 is available to stream on Starz in the US and on MGM+ in the UK every Saturday.

