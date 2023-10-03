The season finale saw Cliff unmasked as Ben's killer, while it also set the stage for a future mystery, as Charles's understudy Sazz was shot by an unknown assailant, just as she was seemingly about to divulge some pertinent information.

This tease will surely leave fans on tenterhooks for a potential season 4, but has it been confirmed yet and when would it be likely to debut?

Read on for everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building season 4.

Will there be Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin star in Only Murders in the Building season 3. Disney

It has not yet been confirmed whether a fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is coming to Disney Plus (and Hulu in the US). However, given the cliffhanger ending of the season 3 finale, it certainly seems that the intention is there to do a fourth season.

We would imagine that we should hear more regarding the future of the show in the coming weeks, and will make sure to keep this page updated with any new information as soon as we get it.

When would Only Murders in the Building season 4 be released?

Selena Gomez as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building. Patrick Harbron/Hulu

So far, all three seasons of Only Murders in the Building have stuck to a fairly regular release schedule, with season 1 releasing in August 2021, season 2 in June 2022 and season 3 in August 2023.

Given this, we would expect that season 4 should arrive in Summer 2024, most likely August. However, this does, of course, depend on a swift resolution to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

If the strike continues to impact production over the coming months, then there could be a more substantial wait than we're used to. We'll keep this page updated once we have a sense of the timeline for Only Murders in the Building season 4.

Only Murders in the Building cast - who would return for season 4?

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) in Only Murders in the Building season 3. Patrick Harbron/Hulu

If Only Murders in the Building were to return for a fourth season, then we would certainly expect Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez to be back as Charles, Oliver and Mabel.

We would also expect to see scenes featuring Charles's stunt double Sazz, played by Jane Lynch, given that it appears her murder will be the central mystery of season 4.

Whether anyone else returns is still up in the air, plus we would expect some currently unannounced guest stars to join the cast.

Here are the cast members we would currently expect to return for Only Murders in the Building season 4:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

Is there a trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 4?

There isn't a trailer available for Only Murders in the Building season 4 yet, but we'll keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 3 right here now.

