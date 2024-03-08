He is then advised to get a caricature to truly experience the culture of the city - although he doesn't seem best pleased with either of the experience or the result.

You can watch the full exclusive clip right here now.

As with season 1, season 2 of The Reluctant Traveler sees Levy stepping out of his comfort zone, this time embarking on a grand tour of Europe.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com ahead of the season debuting, Levy said that he thought the experience had been "good" for him.

He explained: "Before the show, I just didn't really care to get up off the couch and get on a plane and travel. I didn't enjoy travelling, I didn't enjoy sightseeing.

"I think it's kind of taught me more, it's better to go for the experience and then decide whether you like it or whether you don't, instead of just saying you don't care for it.

"I think that's been good for me. And I think just getting out there and meeting people - the show has been good, because I really love the people I'm encountering on the show. I'm getting more out of that than just kind of looking around and seeing the country.

"I'm coming out of this a better person than I think I was before the show and feeling kind of good about it."

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy season 2 will continue on Apple TV+ on Friday 15th March 2024. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

