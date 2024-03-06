It was bound to end up the subject of a documentary sooner rather than later and taking the bull by the horns is Channel 5, who will be bringing us Willy Wonka: The Scandal That Rocked Britain on Saturday 16th March.

The one-hour documentary will undoubtedly be a must-watch for people who have been following the story avidly, but details about who will feature and what will be covered remain unconfirmed for now.

Information about the documentary will likely be released in due course but we do know that the episode will be followed by a repeat of Inside Cadbury: The Real Chocolate Factory.

The company behind the viral event, House of Illuminati, previously confirmed that refunds would be given to customers.

A post on its official Facebook page last week added: "I want to extend my sincerest apologies to each and every one of you who was looking forward to this event. I understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused, and for that, I am truly sorry."

Since the event went viral, multiple images have done the rounds on social media, including some of actress Kirsty Paterson who was pictured as an Oompa Loompa.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain last week, she said: “They told us this was going to be pantomime style and that we were going to perform as they walked through. But what happened is, they gave us the scripts the night before and I remember on the Friday when I went it looked like that...

"And I kind of thought to myself, surely they must have people working throughout the night for this to be better with lights and everything like that.”

Willy Wonka: The Scandal That Rocked Britain will air on Sunday 16th March at 7:35pm. Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

