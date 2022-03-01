After three incredibly tense episodes, the judge in Noah's case delivered his final thoughts, declaring that Noah's sexual encounter with 15-year-old Spanish boy Milo was "almost certainly consensual" before giving him a three-year suspended sentence as Milo was underage.

The final episode of ITV's No Return aired last night, with viewers finally learning whether Noah (Louis George Serkis) would be sent down after being accused of sexually assaulting another holiday-goer.

The judge wasn't the only one giving his verdict last night, with fans swiftly taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the drama.

Viewers generally applauded No Return, with one fan calling the show "brilliant".

"Well acted by all the cast," they continued. "Well done, team."

Others were equally impressed with the drama, which was inspired by a real-life case of a family getting in trouble abroad, with one viewer saying she "loved" the series.

Another wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely brilliant series", followed by several thumbs up emojis and clapping hands.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series starred The Teacher's Sheridan Smith as Kathy, a mother on holiday with her family whose life is upended when her teenaged son Noah is accused of assaulting a boy.

The rest of the No Return cast included the likes of Quiz's Michael Jibson, Stath Lets Flats' David Mumeni, Lily Sutcliffe, Sherlock's Siân Brooke and Jack Chorley.

Advertisement

No Return is available to stream on ITVHub. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.