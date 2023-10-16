The series focuses on Special Agent Jane Tennant, as played by Vanessa Lachey, and the cast also includes Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and – from the upcoming season 3 – LL Cool J.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Paramount+’s NCIS Hawai’i.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Vanessa Lachey plays Jane Tennant

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in NCIS Hawai'i. Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Jane Tennant? Jane holds the distinction of being the first female Special Agent in Charge at the NCIS Pearl Harbor field office. A divorced mum of two (son Alex and daughter Julie), she worked for the CIA before joining NCIS.

What else has Vanessa Lachey been in? Lachey began her career appearing in beauty pageants, before hosting TV shows for MTV and Entertainment Tonight, and co-hosting the Netflix series Love Is Blind alongside her husband, singer Nick Lachey.

She also acted in episodes of How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, Hawaii Five-O and CSI: NY before winning the role of Jane in NCIS: Hawaii.

Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman

Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman in NCIS Hawai'i Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Kai Holman? Born in Hawai’i, Kai joined the United States Marine Corps following his mother’s death and only returned to the islands when he learned that his father was ill.

What else has Alex Tarrant been in? Fans of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may recognise New Zealand actor Tarrant as Valandil, one of the Númenórean sailing cadets in the Amazon Prime series.

He also appeared in the Australian drama series SeaChange, and as drug-addicted doctor Lincoln Kimiora in the long-running New Zealand soap opera Shortland Street.

Noah Mills plays Jesse Boone

Noah Mills as Jesse Boone in NCIS: Hawai'i. Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Jesse Boone? Jane Tennant’s second-in-command is a father of three who worked as a police officer in Washington DC. He moved to Hawai’i with his family to take up the job of special agent at Pearl Harbor, and has fallen in love with surfing and hiking since moving to the islands.

What else has Noah Mills been in? A former male model, Mills was voted one of the top 10 Male Models of All Time by Vogue in 2014 for his work with Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and The Gap.

As well as appearing in the video for Taylor Swift’s ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’, Mills had a small role as a younger love interest for Kim Cattrall’s Samantha in the second Sex And The City movie, and also popped up in the Marvel TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara in NCIS: Hawai'i. CBS via Getty Images

Who is Lucy Tara? The junior member of the team, Lucy disappointed her Texas parents when she walked away from the family oil business to pursue a career in law enforcement. She is the girlfriend of Kate Whistler.

What else has Yasmine Al-Bustami been in? Al-Bustami made her TV debut in The Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals as villain Monique Deveraux, and also starred as Ramah, one of Jesus’s followers, in the Christian historical drama series The Chosen.

Jason Antoon plays Ernie Malik

Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik in NCIS: Hawai'i. CBS via Getty Images

Who is Ernie Malik? The cyber intelligence specialist at NCIS, Ernie was raised by his mother after his father left, and worked compiling criminal profiles at the NSA before moving to Hawai’I and joining the NCIS team.

What else has Jason Antoon been in? After seeing him in the Broadway play Contact, Steve Spielberg cast Antoon in his sci-fi thriller Minority Report in 2002.

Since then, Antoon has appeared in movies including Two Weeks Notice and the musical remake of The Producers, and he has also co-starred in episodes of Fresh Off The Boat, Grey’s Anatomy, New Girl and Modern Family.

Tori Anderson plays Kate Whistler

Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler in NCIS: Hawai'i. Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Kate Whistler? Kate is a special agent with the FBI who is a liaison between the Feds and NCIS. She is dating Lucy Tara.

What else has Tori Anderson been in? Canadian actress Anderson is best known as Blake Crawford, the wealthy socialite who murders a key character in the FBI thriller series Blindspot. She’s also starred in TV movies including the seasonal A Chance For Christmas, Campfire Christmas and Return To Christmas Creek.

LL Cool J plays Sam Hanna

LL Cool J as Special Agent Sam Hanna in NCIS: Hawai'i Erik Voake/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Sam Hanna? A former US Naval officer and Navy SEAL with an interest in origami, antique cars and collecting vinyl records, Sam worked as a senior NCIS field agent based in Los Angeles.

A widow following the murder of his wife Michelle, he has two children and was last seen (in NCIS: Los Angeles) heading to Morocco with Callen (Chris O’Donnell) to rescue missing colleague Hetty (Linda Hunt). Following that mission, he came to the aid of Jane in the season 2 finale of NCIS: Hawai’i.

What else has LL Cool J been in? Rapper, songwriter and record producer LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has acted in numerous movies including The Hard Way alongside Michael J Fox, Charlie’s Angels, Oliver Stone’s Any Given Sunday and the sci-fi action adventure Deep Blue Sea with Samuel L Jackson.

On TV, he starred as Sam Hanna in NCIS: Los Angeles for 14 years before reprising the role for the season 2 finale of NCIS: Hawai’i (and returning for the upcoming season 3).

NCIS: Hawai'i airs on Paramount+ in the UK – get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.