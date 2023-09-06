Join us here at RadioTimes.com as we reveal everything you need to know about whether NCIS will return for season 21, which airs on CBS in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Will there be a NCIS season 21?

Yes, NCIS will definitely return for season 21 - and probably for a hundred more years after that, too...

As the third-longest-running scripted, non-animated primetime TV show the US has to offer, NCIS isn't going anywhere any time soon.

In fact, it might even rise up the ranks of longest-running scripted shows ever, where it currently holds seventh place.

We will keep this page updated with all the latest news on NCIS season 21 when we hear more.

NCIS usually starts each new season in the autumn like clockwork, but due to the strike organised by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, season 21 will take longer to arrive than expected.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As it stands, new episodes probably won't arrive now until the start of 2024 at the very earliest, and that's only if the unions are satisfied soon.

NCIS season 21 cast: Who could return?

Assuming that everything goes according to plan, here are all the main stars expected to return in NCIS season 21:

Gary Cole plays Alden Parker

Sean Murray plays Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama plays Nick Torres

Katrina Law plays Jess Knight

Brian Dietzen plays Dr Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover plays Kasie Hines

David McCallum plays Dr Donald Mallard

Rocky Carroll plays Leon Vance

New faces will, of course, join in guest roles, too. And who knows? Maybe some of them could become principal players one day, starting out like some of these stars did.

And if we're very lucky, fan favourites like Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette might return for guest spots, as well. That would certainly bring more interest to the new season, although the show continues to fare well without them, despite how beloved they are by the fandom.

Is there a trailer for NCIS season 21?

No new footage of NCIS season 21 has been released just yet, and we probably won't see any for some time with the strikes still underway.

Once things are resolved, we will hopefully see a season 21 trailer pop up online by the end of 2023 at the very latest.

NCIS is available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.