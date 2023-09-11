The series features a star-studded cast and has been created by David E Kelley, the prolific producer whose most recent hits have included Nine Perfect Strangers and The Lincoln Lawyer.

But is the series based on a true story? Read on for everything you need to know about the real-life inspiration behind Love & Death.

Is Love & Death based on a true story?

Love & Death. HBO Max

It is. Love & Death is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife from Texas who in 1980 became the prime suspect in a murder investigation.

The series, which first debuted on HBO Max (now renamed Max) earlier this year, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Candy, while Jesse Plemons plays the central role of Allan Gore.

Other major roles are played in the series by Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit and Krysten Ritter. Plemons is currently nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the Emmys for his role in the series.

Who is Candy Montgomery?

Elizabeth Olsen plays Candy Montgomery in Love & Death. HBO Max for ITV

Candy Montgomery is a woman who, in the 1970s when living as a housewife in Texas, became close with fellow housewife Betty Gore after meeting her at a church service.

As the pair bonded and their families spent more time with each other, Candy also became close with Betty's husband Allan, who she allegedly started having an affair with.

It has been reported that Allan ended the affair in 1979 after it had gone on for a number of months – he reportedly attended a church marriage enrichment programme with Betty, as they were having another baby together.

It all came to a head on 13th June 1980, when Candy reportedly offered to take Betty's daughter Alisa to a swimming lesson after the girl had stayed the night at her house. Candy visited Betty's house to collect Alisa's swimsuit, and while there it is claimed that Betty confronted her about the affair.

Betty was later found dead, having been struck with an axe 41 times.

Candy immediately became the investigation's prime suspect, as she was understood to be the last person who saw Betty alive. When Allan confessed his affair with Candy to the police, she was arrested and charged with Betty's murder.

The subsequent trial saw Candy represented by Don Crowder, a lawyer from her church who enlisted Dr Fred Fason, a psychiatrist and clinical hypnotist, to help uncover Candy's memories of the night.

Fason said that in his sessions he discovered that Candy had suffered childhood trauma, explaining her issues with rage. It was claimed that Betty had told Candy to "shush" during their confrontation that day, which had triggered a traumatic childhood memory within Candy of her own mother shushing her.

The central argument made during the trial was that Betty was the one who initially grabbed the axe and did so with the intent of attacking Candy. It was then argued that Candy snatched the axe off her in self-defence and subsequently used it to strike Betty. The jury found Candy not guilty of Betty's murder.

Since being acquitted Candy has remained out of the public eye. However, People has reported that she now works as a mental health counsellor.

Have we seen this story on screen before?

Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery Tina Rowden/Hulu

We have – and in fact, not all that long ago.

Candy Montgomery's story was previously dramatised in the Hulu series Candy, which debuted on Disney Plus in the UK last year.

In that series, Candy was played by Jessica Biel, while Betty Gore was played by Melanie Lynskey, Allan Gore by Pablo Schreiber and Pat Montgomery by Timothy Simons.

Justin Timberlake also appeared in the series, playing Deputy Steve Deffibaugh.

