She was charged with murder, but ultimately acquitted. She pleaded 'not guilty' on the basis that her actions were taken in self-defence, claiming Betty attacked her first with the same weapon during a confrontation about the affair.

In an interview given before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Olsen explained why she felt it was vital to find sympathy for Montgomery's situation in order to play the role effectively.

"I have to defend any character I play, but with this story, there was the added challenge of knowing the effect these events have had on so many peoples’ lives," she began.

"But I almost have to cut that part of my brain off because, while we are telling a true story, we’re still telling a creative story.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"We have to take certain licences because these people weren’t famous; we don’t know, say, their speech patterns or other personal details. There’s a lot of room for invention."

Olsen continued: "A lot of people have asked me, 'Do you feel weird protecting this woman, protecting this character?'

"And to that I feel like my job as an actor – for as long as I want to be one – is to try and understand people whom we immediately want to judge.

"And then try and understand where they are coming from, understand their circumstances and, maybe, along the way, gain empathy."

You can see Olsen in the complex role – her first since leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe – in the advance clip below, where Candy plots an affair with Betty's husband, Allan (Jesse Plemons). Watch now:

Olsen added: "She was always trying to solve problems, especially the huge internal conflict she was experiencing about her identity. Her kids were already old enough to be in school, but she was still young and – she felt – still sexually desirable.

"At the same time, she was also trying to start her own business. There was a lot of playfulness and joy that came with her relationship with Allan. She was able to fully be herself around him."

Love & Death has already aired in the United States, where it debuted on Max (formerly HBO Max), with Plemons bagging a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance.

Love & Death starts streaming on 7th September on ITVX, with all episodes made immediately available. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.