Colin Firth stars in poignant trailer for Lockerbie: The Search for Truth
The drama is coming to Sky Atlantic & Now on 2nd January 2025.
A brand-new trailer has been unveiled for Sky drama Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, which tells the true story of Dr Jim Swire, who tragically lost his beloved daughter Flora when she was killed in the Lockerbie bombing.
The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which Flora was a passenger on, took place on 21st December 1988, with 259 passengers and crew being killed in total, while a further 11 residents of Lockerbie lost their lives as the plane came down.
The poignant new trailer for the five-part dramatisation sees Jim, as played by Colin Firth, mounting a controversial, decades-long campaign to uncover the truth of what happened that day.
You can watch the powerful trailer right here:
The series will be released on 2nd January 2025 on Sky Atlantic and NOW, and also stars Catherine McCormack, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonnar, Ardalan Esmaili, Mudar Abbara, Guy Henry, Nabil Al Raee, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding and Rosanna Adams.
The official synopsis for the drama says: "In the wake of the disaster and his daughter’s death, Dr Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice.
"Travelling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardises his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever changed."
This isn't the only dramatic adaptation of the story surrounding the Lockerbie bombing currently on the way.
There is also an adaptation coming from the BBC and Netflix, which will star Connor Swindells (SAS Rogue Heroes), Patrick J Adams (Suits), Merritt Wever (Unbelievable), Peter Mullan (After the Party), Tony Curran (Doctor Who) and Eddie Marsan (Back to Black), among others.
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth is coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday 2nd January 2025 – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.
