Malcolm's performance as the grief-stricken and determined Penny is just one of many reasons to tune into the drama, with viewers naturally wondering whether or not we could be getting further instalments of After the Party.

Things left on quite the explosive note in the finale, with the last shot of a Penny catching her breath while sitting on the beach. But even though viewers may want a second season of the drama, producer Helen Bowden has offered up a definitive "no" to the possibility.

Robyn Malcolm as Penny and Mia Blake as Bridget in After The Party. Channel 4

Speaking to Deadline, Bowden said: "There have been a lot of calls on the socials for a sequel, I think because Penny is such a great character and the world of Wellington looks so stunning, but no, After the Party is a one-off story. We don’t want to outstay our welcome."

Also speaking about the way the show centres the narrative of Penny, a middle-aged woman, Bowden said: "Robyn was determined to be the authentic fifty-something woman who is complicated and contrary and not at all driven by being liked.

"It’s a performance and a story built on the shoulders of other TV performances that we love, but the incredible audience response shows there’s a strong appetite for stories about authentic, complex older women."

As well as Malcolm leading the cast as Penny, she is joined by Scottish actor Peter Mullan as Penny's ex-husband Phil, Tara Canton as their daughter Grace and Dean O'Gorman as Simon, plus many others.

The acclaimed drama follows Penny five years after she makes the startling accusations against her husband and is left to make some drastic decisions in order to find out the truth and bring the true extent of her allegations to light.

But in the midst of getting used to Phil being back in her professional and personal community, Penny also has to contend with memories of the past, her daughter's growing relationship with Phil and also, the prospect of Phil actually being innocent all along.

After the Party is available to stream online via Channel 4.

