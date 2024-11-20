The series follows Penny (Robyn Malcolm) five years on from her earth-shattering sex crime accusation against her now ex-husband Phil (Peter Mullan).

While she's bold, fearless and doesn't really care what anybody thinks of her, when Phil moves back to New Zealand after spending five years in Scotland, Penny's world is rocked once again.

Soon, her same concerns, fears and anger come bubbling to the surface, especially when she learns that Phil has started work in a school despite Penny trying to alert the powers that be of her accusations.

The episodes see Penny go on a one-woman mission to try and convince those around her and find evidence to bring Phil down.

Ultimately, though, she loses those closest to her when her friend Bridget (Mia Blake) finds out Penny's been sleeping with her husband Simon (Dean O'Gorman).

Paired with a public meltdown that costs her her job at school, as well as Ollie (Ian Blackburn) telling Penelope that she ruined his life, things imploded in a major way for Penelope in those final episodes.

But what happened in the finale? Read on for a full breakdown of the sixth and final episode of After the Party.

After the Party ending explained: Were Penny's accusations against Phil correct?

Robyn Malcolm as Penny in After the Party. Channel 4

After spending some weeks in an isolated cabin by herself, Penny returns to town and immediately goes to visit Grace (Tara Canton) and Phil to apologise.

After her conversation with Ollie, Penelope realises she interpreted Phil comforting Ollie in bed on the night of the party in the wrong way.

But when she goes to apologise, Grace announces that she's moving to Scotland with her son Walt and Phil.

The news doesn't just come as a shock to Penny, though, as Tom (Elz Carrad) is also annoyed by the announcement, later telling Penelope that it just displays a common theme of selfishness among their family after she also asks him to look into Ollie as he seems to have disappeared.

His partner, Kate (Kirana Gaeta), tells Penelope that something is the matter with Tom, though.

Penny meets up with Phil for a drink and the pair talk candidly about what the accusations have done to Phil's life.

Later, when Penelope returns home, she finds her house has been broken into and vandalised. There are multiple dead fish put in her bedroom, clearly from the fishermen she's angered from vocalising her environmental concerns and vandalising their boat.

Unable to sleep in her bedroom, she sleeps in the guest room that also used to regularly be occupied by Tom when he was younger.

That evening, despite telling Penny he wouldn't, Tom looks into Ollie and comes across his statement from five years ago that states nothing happened with Phil.

But Ollie's statement does reveal that he did previously walk into Phil's tent on a camping trip and saw him "sexually engaged" with his brother.

Later on, Tom visits a nightclub and finds Ollie there dancing and seemingly fine.

When they get chatting, Ollie admits he fell in love with Phil a little bit but that Phil never took advantage of him when he was younger.

Ollie does say that he thought Penny's accusations of Phil sleeping with anyone would've been levied more towards Tom, though, saying that Tom was always "tailing around after" Phil when they were younger. The exchange clearly leaves Tom flustered and angry, with him leaving Ollie abruptly.

The next morning, Penny wakes up and looks through a box marked with Tom's name on it that is in the cupboard. She finds a Robert Burns poetry book, which triggers a memory of Phil helping Tom in the kitchen when he was younger. One of the lines of the poems is written at the front as a message from Phil to Tom.

Clearly sensing something's amiss, Penny then finds multiple books with Phil writing inappropriate notes to Tom in their front pages. Finally, in one of them, she finds a polaroid of a young Tom, who is half naked in bed.

Penny goes to visit Tom to confront him about her findings, but when she gets there, Tom is clearly distraught and numb.

They don't say anything, but when Penny puts down the Robert Burns poetry book, Tom breaks down. "He told me he loved me," he tells Penny. But he gets Penny to promise not to tell anybody, saying that he'll just tell people she's lying again.

On the day of Grace and Phil's leaving party, everyone is in high spirits and Ollie makes a surprise appearance, which visibly annoys Tom.

Penny tells Tom that he has to say something, otherwise she will. But when she makes an impromptu speech, she stops short of accusing Phil again.

Instead, everyone starts dancing – including Ollie with Phil, who make both Tom and Penny uncomfortable with their close embrace.

In the kitchen, Penny confronts Phil about Tom's childhood and warns him about touching Walt when they move away, threatening to kill him, but Phil simply nods and leaves the room.

After taking some time to herself to compose, Penelope rushes out to find Tom, but Grace says that Tom and Phil went for a surf.

What happened between Tom and Phil?

Elz Carrad as Tom and Peter Mullan as Phil in After the Party. Channel 4

Knowing that Phil now knows what Tom told her, Penny rushes off to find them.

On the beach, Tom denies what Penny told Phil, saying she was lying. In the water, Phil tells Tom not to "play the victim card" and asks him if he's ashamed by "what went on between us".

After Phil gaslights him and tells him what happened was out of "love", Tom simply says: "You raped me."

"You just wanted too much... you knew," Phil tells an emotional Tom, who lunges at Phil and pushes him to the water.

After wrestling him down, Tom drowns Phil in the sea, and at the same time we get flashbacks to Phil's tent, where he raped Tom when he was younger.

Penny manages to run onto the beach just as Phil takes his last breath and tries to resuscitate him, but to no avail.

She orders Tom to leave and says that his story will be that they went out to surf together but he came to shore early, thinking Phil was going to follow. She tells Tom to say that he waited in his car but eventually left to go home, telling him to leave.

Taking her kayak down from her car, Penny paddles out to sea and dumps Phil's body, sitting on the shore after doing so to catch her breath.

At the same time, at the party, Ollie comes across the old polaroid of Tom and also finds the box of his books from Phil, clearly sensing that his suspicions were correct.

