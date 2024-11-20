The series follows teacher, mother and basketball coach Penny (Robyn Malcolm), who loses everything when she goes against those closest to her and accuses her husband Phil (Peter Mullan) of a sex crime against her daughter's friend at a party.

With flashbacks to the past, we follow Penny as she has to reckon with her ex-husband's return to New Zealand and the fact that everyone seems to have brushed the accusations aside.

Malcolm superbly leads the drama, while Mullan is the seemingly amiable Phil and Tara Canton takes on the role of their daughter Grace.

With a raft of New Zealand-based acting talent, read on to find out more about the cast of After the Party.

After the Party cast: Full list of characters and actors in drama

The full cast list for After the Party is as follows, but scroll on to find out more about the main characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Robyn Malcolm as Penny Wilding

Peter Mullan as Phil MacKenzie

Tara Canton as Grace MacKenzie

Dean O'Gorman as Simon

Mia Blake as Bridget

Ian Blackburn as Ollie

Elz Carrad as Tom

Kirana Gaeta as Kate

Tanea Heke as Ruth

Tamati Moriarty as Kahu

Catherine Wilkin as Joy Wilding

Ziggy O'Reilly as Walt

James Catherwood as Jules

Waitahi McGee as Reggie

Carmel McGlone as Catherine

Jeff Kingsford-Brown as Brian

Robyn Malcolm as Penny Wilding

Robyn Malcolm as Penny and Kirana Gaeta as Kate in After the Party. Channel 4

Who is Penny Wilding? Straight-talking and not exactly surrounded by friends, Penny is fiercely dedicated to sticking up for what's right, whether that's her students, her family or local environmental concerns. She accused her husband Phil of a sex crime at their own house party five years ago, and since then has been building up her relationships again.

But things take another turn when Phil returns to her small coastal town, leading Penny on a one-woman mission to expose the truth – even if that means hurting those closest to her.

What else has Robyn Malcolm been in? The New Zealand-born actress is known for her roles in Top of the Lake, Harrow, The Outpost and Heartbreak High.

Peter Mullan as Phil MacKenzie

Peter Mullan as Phil in After the Party. Channel 4

Who is Phil MacKenzie? Phil is Penny's ex-husband and father of Grace who returns to town ready to go back to his old life after living in Scotland for the past five years. He's keen to repair broken relationships and maintains his innocence despite Penny trying to convince everyone otherwise.

What else has Peter Mullan been in? Scottish actor Mullan is known for various film and TV parts through the years, having never been afraid to take on the role of a bad guy. He's best known for his roles in Trainspotting, Ozark, Top of the Lake, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power and Westworld. He is also set to star in Outlander prequel series Blood of my Blood.

Tara Canton as Grace MacKenzie

Tara Canton as Grace in After the Party. Channel 4

Who is Grace MacKenzie? Five years ago, Grace's world was rocked when her mother publicly accused her father of a sex crime against her teenage friend. Now, she's got a young son of her own and is keen to move on with her father who has moved back to their town, even if that means upsetting her mother.

What else has Tara Canton been in? After the Party was Canton's TV debut but she has also since starred in A Remarkable Place to Die.

Dean O'Gorman as Simon

Dean O'Gorman as Simon in After the Party. Channel 4

Who is Simon? Simon is one of Penny's friends and works at the local scientific research centre. He's often one of the few people Penny can confide in, along with his wife Bridget.

What else has Dean O'Gorman been in? O'Gorman has starred in the Hobbit trilogy as Fíli, but has also starred in McLeod's Daughters, The Almighty Johnsons and Under the Vines.

Mia Blake as Bridget

Robyn Malcolm as Penny and Mia Blake as Bridget in After the Party. Channel 4

Who is Bridget? Bridget is one of Penny's close and last remaining friends, choosing to believe her about her claims against her ex-husband. Her son is in Penny's class and she's often the person Penny vents to about her frustrations.

What else has Mia Blake been in? Blake has starred in series such as Shortland Street and One Lane Bridge, as well as films like Stray and 6 Days.

Ian Blackburn as Ollie

Ian Blackburn as Ollie in After the Party. Channel 4

Who is Ollie? Ollie was one of Grace's good friends when they were younger, but after Penny accuses Phil of a sex crime against Ollie, the pair drift apart.

What else has Ian Blackburn been in? Aside from After the Party, Blackburn's other major TV credit is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Elz Carrad as Tom

Elz Carrad as Tom in After the Party. Channel 4

Who is Tom? Tom is a police officer and close friend of the family's, having spent much of his childhood with Penelope and Phil. Now, he lives with his partner and new baby, but is always on hand to help Grace, who he cares deeply for.

What else has Elz Carrad been in? Carrad has starred in Rurangi, Creamerie and The Brokenwood Mysteries.

After the Party premieres on Wednesday 20th November on Channel 4 at 9pm, with all episodes available to stream online.

