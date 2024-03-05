Meanwhile, there are also roles for Doctor Who star Tony Curran and Downton Abbey's Phyllis Logan alongside other recognisable names such as Merritt Wever (Unbelievable), Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) and Lauren Lyle (Outlander).

The cast is rounded out by Andrew Rothney (The Undeclared War), Parker Sawyers (Spy/Master), James Harkness (The Sixth Commandment), Khalid Laith (Vigil), and Amanda Drew (The Gold).

Ruined houses in the town of Lockerbie, after the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 in December 1988. Tom Stoddart/Getty Images

Written by acclaimed novelist and screenwriter Jonathan Lee – with two episodes by Scottish screenwriter Gillian Roger Park – the series hones in on events after the attack that struck the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988, when a bomb exploded in the hold of a flight from Heathrow to JFK while it was flying over the town.

A total of 270 people including 43 British citizens and 190 Americans were killed in the terrorist attack, which was the worst ever on British soil and the largest against US citizens pre-9/11.

The synopsis for the series reveals: "Lockerbie will focus on the investigation into the crash on both sides of the Atlantic and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones.

"From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the US and Malta to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the drama takes us right up to the most recent indictment at the end of 2022."

Filming for the series is now under way in Scotland and will continue in Malta and Toronto.

A release date for the series will be announced in due course, but it will air first on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK before arriving on Netflix globally.

