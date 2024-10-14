Starring Firth as Jim Swire and McCormack and Jane Swire, first-look images show their pursuit for justice in a bid to find out the truth.

Set amid "heightened international conflict and conspiracy", Dr Jim Swire questions his long-held beliefs and allegiances as he mounts a controversial, decades-long campaign for truth and justice.

On this mission, he finds himself in the deserts of Libya, where he met Colonel Muammar Gaddafi (Nabil Alraee), and to the Netherlands for the trial of convicted Libyan national Abdelbaset al-Megrahi (Ardalan Esmaili).

Colin Firth. Sky

As per Sky: "The series charts the devastating impact of Lockerbie on Jim and Jane Swire, their family, as well as the families of victims across the world."

Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant, executive producers for Carnival Films, said: "The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 was one of the most devastating acts of terrorism that took the lives of 270 innocent people, including both US and UK citizens.

"As the spokesperson for the UK victim's families, we have followed Jim Swire's remarkable story for over three decades.

"It is consequential to now watch Colin Firth's captivating performance as he depicts Jim's life's work on screen.

"In part a profoundly moving character story of love and loss, this drama is as much an investigative political thriller that shows how an ordinary man with unstoppable determination can take on governments and world leaders in pursuit of truth."

Catherine McCormack. Sky

The series is based on the real-life disaster in 1988, when 259 passengers and crew were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie after 38 minutes, with 11 residents losing their lives as the plane came down.

The synopsis for the series reads: "In the wake of the disaster and his daughter’s death, Dr Jim Swire (Firth) is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice.

"Travelling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardises his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system.

"As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever changed."

You can watch the first-look clip below.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth is coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday 2nd January 2025 – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

