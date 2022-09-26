Moir, who is best known by his stage name Reeves, is known predominantly as a comedian and one half of the double act Reeves and Mortimer with Bob Mortimer.

The third season of All Creatures Great and Small continues this Thursday, and Channel 5 has announced the introduction of a brand-new character played by none of than Jim Moir, AKA Vic Reeves.

Moir will have a cameo role in episodes 3 and 4 of All Creatures Great and Small's new season, and will be playing Jeff Mallock, the local Darrowby knacker yard owner (where old or injured animals are taken for slaughter).

Channel 5 has revealed that Mallock will become involved in the story when "influential Dales farmer Isaac Cranford leans on James to fiddle the paperwork over a dead cow so he can reap the financial benefit."

Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton and Jim Moir in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

Elsewhere in the upcoming third season, Siegfried is set to receive some difficult news, making him even more irascible than usual. Though he finds the perfect distraction when Margot Sebright Saunders asks him to look at a difficult young racehorse called River.

The third season of the veterinary drama started airing earlier this month, with the first episode focusing on James and Helen's long-awaited wedding.

From there on out it's all change at Skeldale house as Helen moves in, James and Siegfried navigate their working partnership and Tristan looks for love.

Star Nicholas Ralph previously teased that in the new season, James is "trying to steer Siegfried, slowly but surely, down newer, more modern roots of keeping the practice up to speed with the modern day" but that this "puts Siegfried's nose out of joint".

All Creatures Great and Small season 3 continues at 9pm on Thursday 29th September on Channel 5 and My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

