How to read Jack Reacher books in order

And what Cruise got wrong, Amazon got right by casting 6ft 5in Alan Ritchson (Titans, Blood Drive) in the titular role, whose hulking appearance is more in line with the character's literary roots.

Six years after Tom Cruise last played the hero of Lee Child’s bestselling novels, Jack Reacher, in two movie outings, the character has returned to our screens courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

Following on from the success of the first season, Jack Reacher has already been renewed for a second instalment, with writer Child even teasing the possibility of ‘26 more seasons’ to RadioTimes.com.

But with the second season's release date likely to be a fairly long way away, why not check out the source material in the meantime.

Child has clocked up one book every year without fail since 1997, with number 27 due for release this October – so there's certainly plenty to choose from.

Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher in Reacher

The first season is based on Child's debut novel, Killing Floor, which introduces Reacher as a lone ranger who used to be in the military.

Talking about which of the Reacher novels could be the next to be adapted for the series, the author revealed he has a soft spot for Die Trying, which is the second novel in the Reacher series, but the fifth book in chronological order.

"I haven't read the books. I've written them. I never reread them. I know them by reputation, what other people tell me about him," noted Child.

He continued: "And there are some that are really popular. And I think what was so great about this first season was Reacher’s loneliness being assuaged by his relationships with other people, and I would like to see more of that. And there's two or three books that really stand out in that sense. So maybe one of them.

"Die Trying is one of my favourites but you could go sequentially, each one gets better than the last. I'd love to make Die Trying at some point."

If you’re wondering whether to read the series in release order or chronological order, don't worry: we have your back. Scroll down for our guide on how to read the Jack Reacher novel series.

Jack Reacher books: release order

Jack Reacher books: chronological order

The Enemy (2004) Night School (2016) The Affair (2011) Killing Floor (1997) Die Trying (1998) Tripwire (1999) The Visitor (2000) – US title: Running Blind Echo Burning (2001) Without Fail (2002) Persuader (2003) One Shot (2005) The Hard Way (2006) Bad Luck and Trouble (2007) Nothing to Lose (2008) Gone Tomorrow (2009) 61 Hours (Spring 2010) Worth Dying For (Fall 2010) A Wanted Man (2012) Never Go Back (2013) Personal (2014) Make Me (2015) No Middle Name (2017) The Midnight Line (2017) Past Tense (2018) Blue Moon (2019) The Sentinel (2020)

Happy reading!

